Buy .ca domains with no added fees
Register your .ca domain with Cloudflare for reliable performance and transparent pricing.
Your .ca domain secured by Cloudflare
Establish a Canadian business presence
Use a .ca domain to build trust and connect with consumers who are based in Canada.
Protect your regional brand
Registering the .ca equivalent of your brand helps you maintain a consistent identity across the North American market.
Deliver fast regional performance
Host your .ca domain on Cloudflare to serve your web application from data centers located close to your users. Ensure fast load times for website visitors in Canada.
Why register your .ca domain with Cloudflare?
Zero markup on country-code TLDs
Cloudflare passes the exact registry price for .ca domains to you, ensuring your digital presence remains affordable.
Safety for businesses
Protect your .ca site with free SSL and DNSSEC. Our security features help ensure that your customers are protected from data interception, DNS spoofing, and other attacks.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
Cloudflare protects your identity by automatically redacting personal contact information from public records. WHOIS privacy helps keep your inbox free from spam.
Integrated management
Manage your .ca domain through our robust API. With native integration into the Cloudflare network, your regional applications benefit from enterprise-grade performance and security.