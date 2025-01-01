Pacsun faced frequent website outages, inventory issues, and eroding consumer confidence due to automated bot attacks during viral online releases of their limited edition, high-demand merchandise.

After migrating their traffic to Cloudflare’s global network and switching on the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), Secure DNS, and DDoS protection solutions, they saw immediate improvements, running 27% faster with higher cache rates, while estimating that Cloudflare blocks nearly 99% of all attacks before they reach their website.