Protect your digital footprint and secure customer and supply chain data from outages and attacks, while delivering fast, innovative retail experiences with edge computing and actionable analytics. All from a single, unified cloud platform

Enhance performance and resilience

Preserve digital customer experiences during peak traffic events like sales, product launches, or attacks.

Secure data and address compliance

Reduce fraud and maintain regulatory compliance by safeguarding customer accounts, payment portals, supply chain data, and more, without the frustrations of traditional VPNs.

Optimize omnichannel media delivery

Deliver seamless media-rich experiences with automatic image and video optimization for any device and connection speed on Cloudflare’s global network.

Accelerate modern app development and innovation

Empower developers to build modern apps and deliver AI initiatives from the network edge, with automatic scaling, security, and performance built-in.

Retail resilience, performance, and innovation powered by Cloudflare

Superior global performance and availability

Ensure websites and applications perform flawlessly during high-traffic events like flash sales and product launches. Our global reach across 330+ cities and 388 Tbps of network capacity scale to handle any traffic volume. Cloudflare’s CDN, Load Balancing, and Argo Smart Routing manage traffic spikes with ease, while Images and Stream guarantee fast, reliable delivery of personalized, media-rich customer experiences.

Protect your attack surface with proactive cybersecurity

Modernize security problem graphic

Mitigate increasing cyber risk and prevent attacks with Cloudflare’s application security, peerless threat intelligence, and Zero Trust security capabilities. Cloudflare serves 20% of all web properties and blocks hundreds of billions of threats daily. Our comprehensive defenses block malicious activity like bots and DDoS attacks before they reach your network, helping retailers preserve and deliver customer experiences under adverse conditions.

Secure access to customer and supply chain data

Safeguard your customer and supply chain data from unauthorized access without the frustrations and vulnerabilities of traditional VPNs. Cloudflare’s Zero Trust services protect your critical systems from threats and exposure with unparalleled speed and scalability. Services like Access, Gateway, and CASB help reduce security gaps and increase visibility with rigorous access controls that deploy quickly, while maintaining seamless user experiences.

Simplify and secure AI development

Easily build and deploy secure, scalable AI applications at the edge with integrated compute, storage, and networking on one robust application infrastructure. Deliver low latency, high-performance AI applications with Workers AI, monitor and control AI applications with our AI Gateway, and protect your Large Language Models (LLMs) from attacks and abuse with Firewall for AI.

Increase customer retention, lower costs, and reduce risk with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

49%
Increase customer retention due to app performance by up to 49%1
48%
Reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO) of security and IT investments2
90%
Reduction in the amount of malicious traffic3

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025

Cloudflare has been recognized as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewall Solutions, Q1 2025” report. Cloudflare received the highest score in the current offering category.

Cloudflare Named A 'Leader' in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services

IDC highlights Cloudflare for having a "keen focus on the developer ecosystem and a strategy to invest in new technologies". This recognition validates our approach to help businesses of any size with any-to-any connectivity to apps, users and networks in a simple and secure way.

Pacsun uses Cloudflare to prevent outages and deter bots during sales events

Pacsun faced frequent website outages, inventory issues, and eroding consumer confidence due to automated bot attacks during viral online releases of their limited edition, high-demand merchandise.

After migrating their traffic to Cloudflare’s global network and switching on the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF), Secure DNS, and DDoS protection solutions, they saw immediate improvements, running 27% faster with higher cache rates, while estimating that Cloudflare blocks nearly 99% of all attacks before they reach their website.

Switching to Cloudflare, our system was 27% faster overnight. We improved our performance right off the bat, cache rates jumped immediately and things just started flowing.

Scott Forrest
Chief Information Security Officer, Pacsun

Resources

Ebook

Accelerating digital transformation in retail

Solution brief

How Cloudflare helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences

Infographic

Powering secure, seamless retail experiences with Cloudflare

1 TechValidate by Survey Monkey, TechValidate Research on Cloudflare

2 Forrester The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud

3 Based on the average results across 4 customer case studies.

