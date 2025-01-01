Use the Cloudflare network to simplify enterprise connectivity — make your network more performant, reliable, and secure.
Networks become complex, brittle, and operationally inefficient over time. Many traditional and cloud-based security products make the complexity problem even worse, due to the narrow focus of their capabilities.
Traditional networking was not designed for rapid expansion, cloud applications, and hybrid work — leaving organizations unable to adapt to changing market conditions.
Legacy networks are operationally expensive, due to the cost of purchasing and maintaining appliances, and around-the-clock administration.
Internal networks have coarse access controls, which allow too much access and open the door to lateral movement.
Eliminate networking and security appliances, and adopt the Cloudflare connectivity cloud. It delivers secure, fast, and reliable service to any point in the world, and easily adapts to new business requirements.
Protect public-facing infrastructure from external threats with Magic Transit and Magic Firewall.
Protect users and secure applications with Cloudflare One, our Zero Trust cloud security and connectivity platform.
Simplify branch connectivity by reducing the hardware footprint using Magic WAN.
Re-establish network visibility and control within and between clouds with Magic cloud networking.
Reduction of the attack surface
lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for security and IT investments
reduction in network latency
Credit Saison India sought a security infrastructure that did not require extensive equipment upgrades or a patchwork of third-party software solutions to support a hybrid workforce of employees, partners, and contractors. Simplifying technology management was another priority.
After conducting extensive research, Credit Saison India selected Cloudflare One, the unified platform that brings together Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and networking solutions — all secured on the Cloudflare global network.
Using Cloudflare, Credit Saison India now secures employees, and public and private networks, without additional hardware, difficult-to-maintain VPNs, or excessive infrastructure investments.