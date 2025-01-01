Modernize enterprise networks

Modernize networks - Hero image

Use the Cloudflare network to simplify enterprise connectivity — make your network more performant, reliable, and secure.

Modernize networks - Hero image
Problem

Networks become complex, brittle, and inefficient over time

Networks become complex, brittle, and operationally inefficient over time. Many traditional and cloud-based security products make the complexity problem even worse, due to the narrow focus of their capabilities.

Complexity
Inflexible

Traditional networking was not designed for rapid expansion, cloud applications, and hybrid work — leaving organizations unable to adapt to changing market conditions.

Expensive

Legacy networks are operationally expensive, due to the cost of purchasing and maintaining appliances, and around-the-clock administration.

Padlock icon
Insecure

Internal networks have coarse access controls, which allow too much access and open the door to lateral movement.

Solution

Modernize your network infrastructure with Cloudflare

Modernize networks - Diagram

Eliminate networking and security appliances, and adopt the Cloudflare connectivity cloud. It delivers secure, fast, and reliable service to any point in the world, and easily adapts to new business requirements.

Get the guide
Modernize networks - Diagram
Network modernization use cases
Network protection for data centers

Protect public-facing infrastructure from external threats with Magic Transit and Magic Firewall.

Zero Trust/SSE/SASE

Protect users and secure applications with Cloudflare One, our Zero Trust cloud security and connectivity platform.

icon bot management orange
Coffee shop networking

Simplify branch connectivity by reducing the hardware footprint using Magic WAN.

Cloud icon
Cloud networking

Re-establish network visibility and control within and between clouds with Magic cloud networking.

Use Cloudflare for networking to strengthen your business continuity, improve the user experience, and reduce operating costs
95%

Reduction of the attack surface

48%

lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for security and IT investments

35%

reduction in network latency

Global leaders, including 30% of the Fortune 1000, rely on Cloudflare

Ready to have a conversation with a specialist?

Request a consultation
Credit Saison India powers secure, scalable, and cost-effective nationwide workforce and infrastructure expansion with Cloudflare

Credit Saison India sought a security infrastructure that did not require extensive equipment upgrades or a patchwork of third-party software solutions to support a hybrid workforce of employees, partners, and contractors. Simplifying technology management was another priority.

After conducting extensive research, Credit Saison India selected Cloudflare One, the unified platform that brings together Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and networking solutions — all secured on the Cloudflare global network.

Using Cloudflare, Credit Saison India now secures employees, and public and private networks, without additional hardware, difficult-to-maintain VPNs, or excessive infrastructure investments.

“We made the right decision early, and it empowered us to scale confidently. Being prepared and proactive with Cloudflare will save us a lot of time and money in the long term.”
Chief Technology Officer, Credit Saison India


Resources

Slide 1 of 3
Whitepaper

Developing a strategy for network modernization

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Whitepaper

The Path to VPN replacement

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Report

Gartner MQ for Single-Vendor SASE

Read report
Whitepaper

Developing a strategy for network modernization

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Whitepaper

The Path to VPN replacement

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Report

Gartner MQ for Single-Vendor SASE

Read report
Whitepaper

Developing a strategy for network modernization

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Whitepaper

The Path to VPN replacement

Read whitepaper
Whitepaper Thumbnail
Report

Gartner MQ for Single-Vendor SASE

Read report

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark