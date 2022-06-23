Cloudflare Equips Partners to Deliver Complete Zero Trust Solution with Cloudflare One Partner Program

San Francisco, CA, June 23, 2022 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced the new Cloudflare One Partner Program. The Program presents a new way for the channel to integrate and extend Cloudflare One, the only cloud-native solution with global network scale, now with direct paths for partners from full enablement to robust incentives. By building on Cloudflare’s comprehensive Zero Trust, Network-as-a-Service, and Cloud Email Security offerings, the Cloudflare One Partner Program enables partners to provide the architecture needed to keep today’s organizations secure while speeding up their devices, applications, and entire networks.

“In order to keep today’s business environment protected and productive, organizations need a unified solution to secure their distributed workforces and at the same time accelerate employee systems. But another key piece is broad adoption, and that’s why we’ve been working to seamlessly layer this into organizations without interruptions”, said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Critical architectures like Zero Trust shouldn’t be complex, yet we hear every day from businesses that don’t know where to start. That’s why we have modernized how partners can fully implement and deliver what organizations of all sizes need most today.”

Legacy systems have involved complex integrations and interruptions to employee workflows. In order to protect organizations, workforces, and networks of all sizes against today’s threat landscape, the Cloudflare One Partner Program delivers a full set of best-in-class Zero Trust capabilities combined with extensive partner services enablement. With this program, Cloudflare has bundled what partners need to ensure any customer can have a simple deployment in just a few clicks, lightning fast performance wherever their users are, and robust security across endpoints, networks, and email.

Cloudflare Channel Partners

Cloudflare One provides a comprehensive Zero Trust solution that is built natively into Cloudflare’s global network, one of the largest and most interconnected networks in the world, today spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries. Now, partners of all types, including Resellers, Distributors, Master Agents, and Global System Integrators can help secure enterprises and mid-sized businesses regardless of where their users are across the globe. The Cloudflare One Partner Program has been shaped by Cloudflare’s fast growing relationships with AVANT, IBM Security, Opticca Security, Rackspace Technology™, TD Synnex, Wipro, and more.

"As a member of AVANT's Security Council, Cloudflare has been a close innovation partner of AVANT's as we enable our network of Trusted Advisors to help their customers adopt the very latest in cloud technologies," said Shane McNamara, EVP, Engineering and Operations at AVANT Communications. "With this new Cloudflare One Partner Program for Zero Trust, Cloudflare has launched a first-of-kind set of integrated product suites and partner services packages that will give our Trusted Advisors a compelling set of solutions to take to market."

"With the launch of this new Cloudflare One Partner Program including integrated zero trust focused solution bundles and partner enablement, we look forward to further expanding our go-to-market with Cloudflare and helping customers smoothly and quickly transform their network security by adopting a zero trust strategy for protecting their infrastructure, teams and applications," said Deborah Jones, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Alliances, at IBM Security Services.

"We have seen how comprehensive Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solutions are amongst the industry, and coupled with Opticca Security providing design and implementation services, this is key to us fully supporting customers,” said Joey Campione, Managing Director at Opticca Security. “In partnership with Cloudflare, we’ve been approaching security holistically, seamlessly helping businesses mitigate cyber threats with a complete Zero Trust model."

"By furthering our partnership with Cloudflare in the new Cloudflare One Partner Program, Rackspace Technology is able to deliver Cloudflare's leading Zero Trust solutions paired with Rackspace Elastic Engineering and professional services at their massive scale and with continued implementation support," said Gary Alterson, Vice President, Security Solutions at Rackspace Technology. "Since partnering with Cloudflare to develop Zero Trust solutions we've already seen strong engagement with clients and prospects such as the likes of one of the world's largest creative companies."

"TD Synnex has been working hand-in-hand with Cloudflare on the launch of their new Cloudflare One Partner Program for Zero Trust. This program takes Zero Trust from a term that's broadly and loosely used and cuts through the hype with the solution bundles, enablement resources, and incentives that help the channel deliver true business value", said Tracy Holtz, Vice President, Security and Networking at TD Synnex. "TD Synnex being the world's leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator is thrilled to be furthering our partnership with Cloudflare to build and enable this Program of partners as it is encompassing the solution that all organizations need today."

“Cloudflare’s product suite has an important role to play in advanced threat detection and in Wipro’s Zero Trust offers to clients,” said Tony Buffomante, SVP, Global CRS Leader of Wipro. “The Cloudflare One Partner Program has provided a quick ramp to build our practice. We're already seeing significant market use cases from our partnership, with Wipro CyberSecurists providing application security, implementation services and ongoing managed services from Wipro’s 16 global cyber defense centers.”

Cloudflare One Partner Program Benefits

Over the past year, the number of Cloudflare One customers has increased 100% and daily average traffic has increased by 6x. Cloudflare’s deeply integrated approach coupled with direct paths for channel partners, has created one of the most robust incentive programs today to extend Zero Trust, enabling partners to:

Guide customers at every step: Deliver on the promise of Zero Trust by helping lead customers on their journey from architecture reviews and product evaluation to implementation and support. The Cloudflare One Partner Program introduces Services Accreditations to enable partners to deliver the architecture assessments and implementation support that customers need to successfully adopt a Zero Trust model.

Deliver on the promise of Zero Trust by helping lead customers on their journey from architecture reviews and product evaluation to implementation and support. The Cloudflare One Partner Program introduces Services Accreditations to enable partners to deliver the architecture assessments and implementation support that customers need to successfully adopt a Zero Trust model. Deliver comprehensive solutions: Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution is one of the most robust in the industry with integrated products including ZTNA, Secure Web Gateway, CASB, DLP, Browser Isolation, IoT Security, and now Cloud Email Security. Cloudflare’s network uniquely supports all functions of its security, performance, and reliability suite in each of its locations, spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries, to act fast and effectively regardless of where users are based.

Cloudflare’s Zero Trust solution is one of the most robust in the industry with integrated products including ZTNA, Secure Web Gateway, CASB, DLP, Browser Isolation, IoT Security, and now Cloud Email Security. Cloudflare’s network uniquely supports all functions of its security, performance, and reliability suite in each of its locations, spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries, to act fast and effectively regardless of where users are based. Automatically protect users from phishing attacks: Email is one of the largest cyber attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session.

Email is one of the largest cyber attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session. Secure every connection with Zero Trust controls while accelerating users and services: Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening email, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing it down.

To learn more about the Cloudflare One Partner Program, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the the potential benefits to Cloudflare customers from the Cloudflare One Partner Program, the capabilities and effectiveness of the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of the Cloudflare One suite of Zero Trust solutions and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the timing of when any new Cloudflare One features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Cloudflare’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on March 5, 2022, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.