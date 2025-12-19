Cloudflare Publishes Fifth Annual Impact Report

Report details key milestones in helping secure democratic elections worldwide, protect independent journalism and non profits from AI scraping, and create a more sustainable Internet

San Francisco, CA, December 19, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today published its fifth annual Impact Report showcasing its commitment to building a faster, more secure, and more sustainable Internet for everyone. Highlights include defending democratic institutions from cyberthreats, empowering journalists and non-profits to control how AI uses their original content, and promoting digital inclusion and economic development through better access to AI.

“Our mission—to help build a better Internet—is the driving force behind everything we do,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “In 2025, we took critical steps to further that mission by making our products free and accessible to those who need them most, from journalists facing attacks to startups and developers around the world working on the next generation of AI-native applications. A principled, accessible, and sustainable Internet is not just a goal; it's our responsibility."

Key milestones highlighted in Cloudflare’s 2025 Impact Report include:

Protected 3,000+ vulnerable Internet properties from an average of 9.9 billion cyber attacks per month through Project Galileo: Journalists, human rights defenders, and humanitarian organizations are often targets of sophisticated cyber attacks designed to silence them. Cloudflare's Project Galileo shields these public interest groups across 120+ countries, blocking a record volume of attacks against independent news organizations in 2025—an average of 290 million attacks per day.

Journalists, human rights defenders, and humanitarian organizations are often targets of sophisticated cyber attacks designed to silence them. Cloudflare's Project Galileo shields these public interest groups across 120+ countries, blocking a record volume of attacks against independent news organizations in 2025—an average of 290 million attacks per day. Helped nonprofits and independent media better protect their websites from unwanted AI crawlers—for free: To help local news outlets survive and thrive in a challenging digital landscape, Cloudflare has incorporated Bot Management and AI Crawl Control in its package of free services for entities in Project Galileo and has committed to train news outlets on new AI tools. These tools will help independent news websites compete in an AI-powered world and empower them to better control how AI services access and use their content.

To help local news outlets survive and thrive in a challenging digital landscape, Cloudflare has incorporated Bot Management and AI Crawl Control in its package of free services for entities in Project Galileo and has committed to train news outlets on new AI tools. These tools will help independent news websites compete in an AI-powered world and empower them to better control how AI services access and use their content. Secured elections across 33 U.S. states and 7 countries against major cyber threats : Democratic elections are critical infrastructure, and the Athenian Project provides our highest level of security to defend the websites and systems of those running elections. The project now protects 441 state and local government Internet properties, and during the critical period between September and November 2024 successfully blocked 200 million DDoS attacks directed at those sites. Cloudflare also helped secure the Moldovan Parliamentary elections despite a significant foreign influence campaign and persistent cyberattacks against Moldovan government institutions

: Democratic elections are critical infrastructure, and the Athenian Project provides our highest level of security to defend the websites and systems of those running elections. The project now protects 441 state and local government Internet properties, and during the critical period between September and November 2024 successfully blocked 200 million DDoS attacks directed at those sites. Cloudflare also helped secure the Moldovan Parliamentary elections despite a significant foreign influence campaign and persistent cyberattacks against Moldovan government institutions Achieved key emissions commitments, offsetting 31,000 metric tons of CO2e: Cloudflare successfully completed its commitment to offset or remove all emissions associated with powering its network from its launch up until its first renewable energy purchase in 2018. This was accomplished by investing in verified projects totaling approximately 31,000 metric tons of CO2e.

Cloudflare successfully completed its commitment to offset or remove all emissions associated with powering its network from its launch up until its first renewable energy purchase in 2018. This was accomplished by investing in verified projects totaling approximately 31,000 metric tons of CO2e. Committed to training the next generation of technology leaders with a major focus on AI application: Recognizing the need for a diverse and skilled future workforce, Cloudflare plans to hire 1,111 interns over the course of 2026. This initiative will place a special emphasis on encouraging the creative and widespread application of Artificial Intelligence across various disciplines.

Overall, Cloudflare has provided more than $19 million in donated products and services in 2025 through these Impact programs. To learn more, please read the full 2025 Impact Report.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s products, initiatives, and results as reflected in the Impact Report, Cloudflare’s global network, and Cloudflare’s products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on October 30, 2025, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements. © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.