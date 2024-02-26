Secure DNS infrastructure against online attacks, increase uptime, and ensure lightning-fast performance with a DNS firewall.
A DNS firewall offers security and performance improvements for DNS servers by acting as a protective tool sitting between a user's resolver and the authoritative nameserver.
DNS firewalls are equipped with rate-limiting capabilities to deter potential cyber attacks and ensure continuous service operation, even in cases of server downtime, by delivering DNS responses from cache.
Additionally, DNS firewalls bolster efficiency with faster DNS lookups and cost-effective bandwidth usage.
DNS firewalls natively integrate with DDoS Mitigation and Rate Limiting for best-in-class protection — enabling you to automatically mitigate DDoS attacks and limit the number of queries-per-second that hits your DNS servers.
Even if your DNS servers are down, DNS firewalls can answer on your behalf by serving a stale answer from cache. That means your website will be available and traffic continues to flow, even when your origin nameservers are compromised.
A DNS firewall caches DNS responses at the network edge, ensuring that queries are resolved lightning-fast on every continent and in every major city regardless of origin server location.
FastMail ensures that they never lose a message with Cloudflare protecting their DNS infrastructure.
DigitalOcean answers 10,000 DNS queries every second. Cloudflare ensures their DNS infrastructure is protected.
BigScoots and Cloudflare team up to counter 1 Tbps+ DDoS attacks, improve website performance and security, optimize Core web vitals and enhance the customer experience.