Transport layer security (TLS) and secure sockets layer (SSL) certificates are key for building trust and establishing secure communications online. But manually managing their lifecycles is a major burden. Organizations need to automate processes while addressing business and regulatory needs.
Websites use SSL/TLS certificates to verify their ownership and encrypt web traffic. These certificates are issued by certificate authorities (CAs) and are valid for a fixed length of time before they must be renewed.
Website owners are responsible for managing certificates throughout their lifecycle — from issuance to expiration or renewal. But these manual processes often require a large amount of their time.
Managing SSL/TLS certificates can be tedious, time-consuming work. Organizations need ways to streamline certificate issuance, renewal, and other tasks.
Organizations often need to customize certificates, specifying hostnames, choosing cipher suites, adjusting validity periods, or picking specific CAs.
For many organizations, maintaining compliance with increasingly strict data privacy regulations and the latest encryption standards is difficult.
Effective certificate lifecycle management can automate domain control validation as well as issuance and renewal of TLS certificates, eliminating manual tasks.
The right certificate management solution will enable you to specify hostnames on the certificate, modify the validity period, and choose from multiple CAs.
Flexible tools will enable you to restrict the use of legacy cipher suites and allow connections only from traffic that supports the newest, most secure version of the TLS protocol.
Automating renewals can help ensure websites continue to appear in search rankings and are easily accessible by users, without requiring them to click past browser security warnings.
Rapidly growing organizations need a way to streamline issuance of new certificates for new hostnames and web properties. A solution that issues certificates automatically can speed processes and eliminate security and privacy gaps for new domains.
You might need to extend the validation period of a certificate, choose a specific CA, or customize a certificate in other ways. The right certificate management solution will allow you to use customized certificates to fit organizational, industry, or regulatory requirements.
Organizations in highly regulated industries cannot share their private keys. A solution that offers keyless SSL enables these organizations to continue using TLS and leverage the cloud while keeping private keys secure on their own hardware security modules (HSMs).
Keeping backup TLS certificates is critical for avoiding gaps in protection in the event of a key compromise or CA revocation. With a lifecycle management solution that automatically backs up certificates, you can instantly switch to a valid certificate if necessary.
Eliminate tedious, manual tasks by letting Cloudflare automatically manage TLS certificate issuance and renewal.
Tighten security by automatically encrypting all new domains. Tailor encryption according to your needs and regulatory requirements.
List specific hostnames, establish a validity period shorter than 90 days, define acceptable cipher suites, and choose your preferred CA.
Use the free Cloudflare Universal SSL certificate solution to reduce SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle management overhead with a simple, one-size-fits-all solution. Available for sites with only one subdomain level.
