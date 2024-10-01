Cloudflare Security Center

Attack surface management for all Cloudflare customers

Cloudflare Security Center scans your infrastructure for potential vulnerabilities so you can manage your attack surface and protect your brand. Improve security with threat intelligence data from Cloudflare's massive global network, which protects about 20% of all websites.

Included in all plans at no charge.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE SECURITY CENTER
Scan known assets

Identify potential threats in your websites, servers, and the dependencies running on them.

Identify unknown assets

Find shadow IT or other unsanctioned infrastructure, like forgotten websites, unmanaged subdomains, or non-approved cloud applications.

Detect rogue assets

Identify malicious infrastructure created by attackers such as typosquatted domains, or a website or app impersonating a legitimate brand.

Identify third-party risks

Detect risks from third-party services and dependencies, from open-source vulnerabilities to malicious JavaScript.

HOW IT WORKS

A constant view of your attack surface

The Cloudflare security portfolio

Cloudflare Security Center brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and our unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution.

Once activated, it scans customer infrastructure on a regular basis (frequency depends on type of plan) to map the attack surface and identify potential vulnerabilities.

The Cloudflare security portfolio

What our customers are saying

"Our busiest website gets approximately 2.5 billion requests a month. It's hit by approximately 57 million threats each and every month. And Cloudflare blocks all 57 million every month. I know this because Cloudflare's security insights technology shows me exactly what's happening across the entire digital footprint."

Global Director of Governance, Risk, Compliance, and Security Genuine Parts Company

Top Security Center use cases

Cloudflare Security Center helps you block web-borne attacks, apply monitoring and security across hybrid workforces, and improve the web browsing experience for users

Stop attacks before they happen

Identify vulnerabilities that can compromise your website or servers, even in third-party and open-source libraries.

Prevent unauthorized use of cloud apps

Find shadow IT infrastructure that may not be secured or managed properly.

