Strengthen your security posture

Accelerate your adoption of a Zero Trust security model and reduce the risk of costly breaches.

Simplify IT operational complexity

Reduce IT tickets and accelerate onboarding of new employees with a modernized access strategy and comprehensive visibility.

Deliver better user experiences

Eliminate the frustration of using a VPN with seamless, low-latency access to apps and other resources, powered by our massive global network.

Maximize your Zero Trust impact

Expand the scope of VPN replacement beyond apps and networks to infrastructure.

HOW IT WORKS

Enable faster, safer internal access with Zero Trust

Eliminate the poor performance and inherent vulnerabilities of VPN access with Cloudflare’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service.

  • Create a consistent, SaaS-like login process across all internal resources. Integration with preferred identity providers offers users a familiar experience.

  • Boost remote access performance by capitalizing on Cloudflare’s extensive global network. Users enjoy fast performance from anywhere in the world.

  • Eliminate implicit trust of network “insiders.” Authenticate each request based on user identity, device posture, and other contextual factors.

  • Enhance your ZTNA deployment over time. Start with clientless access for quick time to value, then add client-based capabilities and add inline RBI and DLP, or automate with Terraform.

Applied Systems replaced their sluggish
VPN with Cloudflare

Applied Systems needed to address poor VPN performance and reduce management complexity while eliminating the risks of granting users full network access.

The company replaced their VPN and outbound Internet access solutions with Cloudflare’s SSE platform. As a result, Applied Systems gained more granular access control, has consolidated administration, and is delivering better user experiences.


“We have received great feedback on Cloudflare Zero Trust — it’s easier to deploy and better for our employees. We are much more secure as an organization with the same amount of time available to us.”

Ready to plan for your VPN replacement?

WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare's connectivity cloud enhances access control and visibility

With Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services, organizations can implement a Zero Trust security model that protects internal access better than VPNs.

Composable architecture

Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on extensive interoperability and customizable networking.

Performance

Deliver better user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.

Threat intelligence

Prevent more attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~158 billion threats daily.

Unified interface

Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every hybrid work security service in one UI.

