SaaS applications provide the flexibility and agility you need for supporting your hybrid workforce. But the use of unauthorized SaaS apps and AI tools can introduce new security risks.
Cloudflare’s secure access service edge (SASE) platform enables high-performance and secure access to manage SaaS applications from anywhere in the world. You can increase visibility into app usage, tightly control access, and protect data — while still ensuring employees have the tools they need to be productive.
Discover all the SaaS apps your employees use. Manage shadow IT and use of generative AI tools while bolstering data protection and maintaining compliance.
Regain control over access to SaaS apps. Ensure employees use only authorized apps and sanctioned AI tools.
Reduce the risk of data exfiltration through SaaS apps and AI, and prevent employees from sharing sensitive and regulated data.
Decrease manual effort with a modernized access strategy. Apply consistent access policies across all Internet resources while maintaining comprehensive visibility.
Cloudflare enables you to discover all app usage and control access with a unified SASE platform.
Gain comprehensive visibility and enable secure SaaS access with support for inline and API-based cloud access security broker (CASB) capabilities.
Apply identity-aware, context-driven Zero Trust policies to control how and where users access your SaaS apps.
Implement consistent, granular data loss prevention (DLP) controls across SaaS apps to block accidental or risky data sharing.
Boost access performance by capitalizing on Cloudflare’s extensive global network. Users enjoy fast performance from anywhere in the world.
Operating games on behalf of game makers, Mynet has amassed a top-tier portfolio of more than 80 titles. As the company has shifted toward hybrid work, Mynet needed to provide secure access to SaaS apps and other resources without having to rely on a VPN.
The company adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to cloud console and SaaS apps, as well as back-office tools, all with single sign-on (SSO). As a result, Mynet has streamlined remote access, improved performance for users, and strengthened security.
Using Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity, you can see what apps are used and control who can access them.
Address a full range of security and networking requirements by capitalizing on multi-cloud interoperability and customizable networking.
Control SaaS access while delivering better user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.
Prevent more attacks with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~158 billion threats daily.
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting every hybrid work security service in one UI.