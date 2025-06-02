Cloudflare and TD SYNNEX Expand Partnership to Secure Latin America with Managed Services

This Press Release is also available in Español (Latinoamérica) and Português Brasileiro

Mexico City and São Paulo — June 2, 2025 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, and TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading IT solutions distributor, today announced they are expanding their partnership to deliver managed security services in Latin America. The collaboration expands TD SYNNEX’s portfolio of solutions to include Cloudflare’s Zero Trust, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Application Security, and Network Security solutions in Latin America, creating new routes to market for Managed Security Services Partners (MSSPs).

Businesses across Latin America are facing hybrid work environment complexities alongside dynamic threat landscapes. In the most recent first quarter of 2025 alone, Cloudflare blocked an average of 30 billion cyber threats in Latin America every single day, up 27 percent from the previous quarter. Organizations are looking to acquire complete threat protection and operational performance, yet are struggling to manage the costs and complexities associated with multiple vendor solutions pieced together. On the other side, partners are seeking to build out comprehensive practices with clear revenue streams. In contrast to learning and implementing four or five different platforms to deliver a full tech stack, a MSSP can now leverage Cloudflare’s full connectivity cloud services platform.

The Cloudflare platform is available in a single interface making it simple for MSSPs to deploy and manage their customer’s security solutions with operational efficiency. Cloudflare autonomously blocks threats across the region with its global infrastructure network, which is one of the largest and most interconnected in the world, today spanning 64 cities in Latin America and the Caribbean. Customers adopting the entire Cloudflare suite are able to save about 50 percent over what they were spending versus trying to cobble together numerous, different solutions. In addition, a Cloudflare commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study focused on a composite organization representative of interviewed customers using Cloudflare, found that they achieved a 238% ROI over three years, from broad use of the Cloudflare platform.

“Cloudflare is the only company now offering a broad range of application services, network services, and SASE services on our own network through a single platform to MSSPs,” said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. “Partners are fundamental to extending critical security protections with operational efficiency and we are thrilled to be growing our partnership with TD SYNNEX to deliver managed services in Latin America.”

“The demand for managed security services is accelerating in Latin American countries with prominent market domination of SMBs and small enterprises. We see local organizations having dozens of different cybersecurity vendors and this brings more complexities and costs, putting cybersecurity management at risk," said Carlos Torales, Vice President of Latin America at Cloudflare. “With TD SYNNEX, Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud platform can now bridge the gap for MSSPs to have highly efficient operations and robust cybersecurity all while controlling operational costs.”

”As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the demand for advanced managed security services continues to surge,” said Marcos Murata, Vice President, Vendor Management and Business Strategy for TD SYNNEX in Latin America. “Integrating Cloudflare’s security suite into our portfolio empowers our MSSP partners in LAC with a ready-to-deploy security stack that reduces complexity, accelerates time-to-market, and enables flexible delivery. With our strong sales and technical enablement capabilities, we’re helping partners deliver cost-effective solutions tailored to the region’s unique needs. Together, we’re not just elevating cybersecurity — we are building a more resilient and secure digital ecosystem.”

Cloudflare and TD SYNNEX have been partnering since 2021. The latest MSSP expansion in Latin America extends Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud platform in a single unified interface while TD Synnex equips partners with the comprehensive cloud-native security services and program enablement. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2025 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

