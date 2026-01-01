Console Connect by PCCW Global is the world’s first global software-defined interconnection platform, born out of the belief that business connectivity should be simpler and more accessible for all. Console Connect enables users to efficiently manage their private connections via a user-friendly interface, regardless of their level of technical expertise.

Backed by PCCW Global, one of the world’s leading telecommunications groups with a tier 1 global IP network, Console Connect is completely scalable and offers maximum resilience and reliability, leaving you confident and secure in your cloud connections.