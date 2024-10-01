End-to-end visibility into network traffic helps organizations proactively uncover and solve performance issues and security vulnerabilities such as DDoS attacks. Visualize and analyze network flow data such as protocols, source IPs, destination IPs, ports, and more with network monitoring tools.
Today’s organizations with hybrid workforces have users and apps connected outside of the traditional corporate network. This has resulted in inconsistent security and networking controls, which affect the ability to understand what is happening — and what is at risk.
To help solve these challenges, network monitoring tools provide end-to-end analytics and alerts on network traffic patterns — including traffic flowing through local networks and between cloud environments.
DDoS attacks are getting larger and more sophisticated. The more complex the attack, the harder it is to separate malicious traffic from normal traffic — and to effectively mitigate those threats.
Organizations connect their users and applications in an indeterminate number of ways. This leads to inconsistent security enforcement and networking controls.
Network bandwidth bottlenecks, undetected operating system flaws, and other service failures can disrupt or break applications.
Detect and receive automatic notifications about attacks, including volumetric DDoS attacks. See exactly what threats are aimed at your network to accelerate time-to-mitigation.
Troubleshoot network bottlenecks and boost maintenance, with end-to-end visibility and detailed analytics across all internal network traffic.
Allocate network resources more efficiently by understanding traffic volume trends, how network devices are performing and moving data between them, and remaining storage capacity.
Cloudflare Magic Network Monitoring provides end-to-end network traffic visibility, real-time alerts, and DDoS attack identification from a single, integrated dashboard.
Receive automatic analytics and alerts on network- and transport-layer traffic patterns and DDoS attacks. Visualize packet and bit-level data with Cloudflare Network Analytics.
Identify new vulnerabilities, confirm that security policies work, and inspect network traffic — all without performance tradeoffs
Manage network access and monitor threats on a unified cloud platform — no layering incompatible tools or configuring expensive hardware appliances.
The most obvious symptom of a DDoS attack is a site or service suddenly becoming slow or unavailable. But legitimate traffic surges can also create similar performance issues. Network monitoring tools help spot some of the telltale signs of a DDoS attack, so network teams can respond appropriately.
Answers questions like, “What is my network’s peak traffic volume? What are the sources of that traffic? When does my network see that traffic?” With real-time traffic data, organizations can confirm their security policies work, identify new vulnerabilities, and analyze shifting traffic patterns — before emergencies occur.
You can’t stop threats you do not see. Visibility into traffic analytics, such as unexpected service disruptions, are important for understanding your network’s normal operations and proactively improving your security.
Organizations need to establish network visibility into IoT device traffic that may not be going through their own network provider. Network monitoring tools help pinpoint when an IoT device goes down, or when a connection between IoT devices are unexpectedly blocked.