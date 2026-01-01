Buy .cc domains with no added fees
Register a .cc domain with Cloudflare for transparent pricing and advanced DNS security.
Your .cc domain secured by Cloudflare
Launch a creative project
Use a .cc domain to establish a digital hub for Creative Commons initiatives, photography collections, or design portfolios.
Build a concise web identity
Because it is only two letters long, a .cc top-level domain (TLD) is memorable and ideal for short links. Host your .cc domain on Cloudflare to ensure it routes traffic quickly and reliably.
Deploy a digital community
Run your community hub on a secure domain. The Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) helps keep your digital spaces safe from automated bot activity.
Why register your .cc domain with Cloudflare?
Wholesale rates for creators
Cloudflare offers domain registrations and renewals at wholesale prices. This helps ensure your long-term hosting and infrastructure costs remain predictable.
Integrated security
With free DNSSEC and domain locking for all customers, Cloudflare ensures that your DNS infrastructure stays under your control.
Automatic WHOIS privacy
Protect the information of your organization. We provide free WHOIS privacy so your contact details remain confidential.
Instant global propagation
Registering a domain with a fast DNS provider means your DNS record changes take effect in seconds. Whether you are launching a new site or migrating a project, your global presence updates quickly.