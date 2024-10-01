Take a close look at the most important trends shaping the web application and API threat landscape today, including vulnerability exploitation, DDoS attacks, bot traffic, and third-party supply chain risk.

Based on the analysis of extensive data from Cloudflare’s cloud network, our State of Application Security in 2024 report highlights key trends, including:

Shifts in blocked web application and API traffic

The growth and increased complexity of DDoS attacks

The weaponization of vulnerabilities at breakneck speed

The growing risk of shadow APIs

Risks associated with third-party components such as scripts, outbound connections, and cookies

Security practitioners and organization leaders can use the report’s insights and recommendations to prioritize implementation of effective controls for reducing risks.