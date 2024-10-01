Trends Report: State of Application Security in 2024

Take a close look at the most important trends shaping the web application and API threat landscape today, including vulnerability exploitation, DDoS attacks, bot traffic, and third-party supply chain risk.
Based on the analysis of extensive data from Cloudflare’s cloud network, our State of Application Security in 2024 report highlights key trends, including:
  • Shifts in blocked web application and API traffic
  • The growth and increased complexity of DDoS attacks
  • The weaponization of vulnerabilities at breakneck speed
  • The growing risk of shadow APIs
  • Risks associated with third-party components such as scripts, outbound connections, and cookies
Security practitioners and organization leaders can use the report’s insights and recommendations to prioritize implementation of effective controls for reducing risks.

