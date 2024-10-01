Trends Report: State of Application Security in 2024
Take a close look at the most important trends shaping the web application and API threat landscape today, including vulnerability exploitation, DDoS attacks, bot traffic, and third-party supply chain risk.
Based on the analysis of extensive data from Cloudflare’s cloud network, our State of Application Security in 2024 report highlights key trends, including:
Shifts in blocked web application and API traffic
The growth and increased complexity of DDoS attacks
The weaponization of vulnerabilities at breakneck speed
The growing risk of shadow APIs
Risks associated with third-party components such as scripts, outbound connections, and cookies
Security practitioners and organization leaders can use the report’s insights and recommendations to prioritize implementation of effective controls for reducing risks.