Email Security

We combine AI, global threat intelligence, and expert-driven rules to detect sophisticated phishing threats like BEC. Each email is analyzed across hundreds of attributes—from sender reputation and message sentiment to conversation context. Our patented email detection fingerprint (EDF) uncovers hidden patterns across phishing campaigns. A unified detection engine merges ML scores with real-time threat signals to stop malicious emails instantly. Continuous rescans and feedback loops, supported by our AI audit models and ex-NSA and CIA security analysts, drive constant improvements in accuracy.