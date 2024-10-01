Cloudflare services are verified compliant with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (“CoC”), Verification-ID: 2023LVL02SCOPE4316. For further information, please visit https://eucoc.cloud/en/public-register.
The European Union (“EU”) Cloud CoC establishes clear requirements for Cloud Service Providers to implement Article 28 General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), the Code covers all cloud service layers (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), has its compliance overseen by an accredited monitoring body, and represents the vast majority of the European cloud industry market share.
After GDPR was adopted, the Belgian Data Protection Authority (“BDPA”) approved the EU Cloud CoC in 2021. The code defines clear requirements for Cloud Service Providers ("CSPs”) to implement Article 28 of the GDPR (“Processor”) and all relevant related articles. The framework covers data protection policies, as well as technical and organizational security measures. The code can provide a thorough understanding to buyers of cloud services on how a CSP manages personal data such as confidentiality, subprocessing, and handling potential data breaches. It is important to understand that currently the EU Cloud CoC is not a third country transfer safeguard. The code is for CSPs to demonstrate compliance for Article 28 GDR and related articles.
For more information about the EU Cloud CoC, visit Cloudflare’s blog.
Cloudflare conducts an annual assessment and obtains a new report for customers to review. These annual re-assessments are conducted by the Monitoring Body of the EU Cloud CoC. Adherence to the code means that Cloudflare commits to implementing data protection policies and security measures that align to the GDPR.
Application Security:
Bot Management, DDoS Protection, Page Shield, Rate Limiting, SSL/TLS, Turnstile, WAF
Application Performance:
Argo Smart Routing, Cache/CDN, DNS, Load Balancing, Web Optimization Services, Waiting Room, Zaraz
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE):
Cloudflare One
Zero Trust Services:
Access, Browser Isolation, Cloudflare Tunnel, Cloudflare Zero Trust, Gateway
Network Services:
Magic WAN, Magic Transit, Magic Firewall, Network Interconnect, Spectrum
Developer Platform:
Cloudflare for SaaS, Durable Objects, Pages, Stream, Workers, Workers KV
Analytics and Insights:
Analytics, Cloudflare Web Analytics, Logs, Security Center
Privacy and Compliance:
Data Localization
Cloudflare continuously introduces new features/functions across our platform throughout the year. We introduce those to our EU Cloud CoC scope depending on the annual audit cycle.
The report is publicly available. Customers can click on the link to view the report.
The report demonstrates Cloudflare’s commitment to the highest standards of global data protection.
EU Cloud CoC has an independent monitoring body (SCOPE Europe) to oversee assessments.
EU Cloud CoC helps customers understand how Cloudflare services will handle personal information and maintain compliance with GDPR.
Aligning to NIS2 cyber security risk management obligations in the EU with Cloudflare
How Cloudflare helps address locality obligations, data protection in Europe
