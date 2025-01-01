In-app anonymous mode with Cloudflare

Flo Health, the world’s leading female health app with 400 million installs and 75 million monthly users, relies on Cloudflare to secure sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize performance. By implementing anonymous mode via Cloudflare Relay, they mask user IPs and encrypt traffic with post-quantum cryptography to meet GDPR and other privacy mandates.

Cloudflare Email Security, the web application firewall, custom WAF rules, and rate limiting block nearly 99 percent of attacks, while Zero Trust solutions protect internal applications for 520 employees, and edge networking with the global CDN, Argo Smart Routing, and Workers accelerates API responses by around 20 percent.