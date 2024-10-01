Cloudflare Durable Objects

Real-time, low-latency API coordination and consistent storage

Durable Objects provides a powerful API for coordinating multiple clients and users — helping you build collaborative applications while maintaining strong consistency of state.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE DURABLE OBJECTS
State consistency from a global network

Durable Objects allows you to store application state in a specific data center on our network, guaranteeing that all requests reach the same instance every time.

Real-time coordination

Durable Objects automatically selects a coordination point close to your users, so you can minimize latency and make application changes in real time.

Embedded compute

With Durable Objects, your compute functions execute within the same serverless environment as your state — helping you build complex logic without impacting performance.

On-demand scalability

Durable Objects can scale from zero to millions of objects in seconds, ensuring consistent access to your applications — even during peak traffic periods.

HOW IT WORKS

Build high-performing stateful applications from anywhere on our global network

A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker that processes requests in one of our data centers — available in over 330 cities worldwide.

Each Durable Object is single-threaded and has access to a stateful storage API, making it easy to build consistent, highly-available distributed applications with them.

Learn how developers are building applications with Cloudflare Durable Objects

What our customers are saying

“By harnessing the capabilities of Cloudflare's Workers, Workers KV, and Durable Objects, I have seamlessly integrated advanced functionalities into my projects without the need for significant infrastructure investments.”

Developer — SIYA

Top Durable Objects use cases
Applications icon
Create collaborative applications

Easily build, run, and scale collaborative applications — like real-time chat, video conferencing, game sessions, and more.

Server 3 blue
Build dedicated game servers

Maintain accurate versions of multiplayer games to allow for customization and control over game settings.

Create and design global queues

Save time by automatically arranging inbound messages, suggestions, approvals, cases, and tasks.

See what companies are building with Durable Objects

