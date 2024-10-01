Durable Objects provides a powerful API for coordinating multiple clients and users — helping you build collaborative applications while maintaining strong consistency of state.
Durable Objects allows you to store application state in a specific data center on our network, guaranteeing that all requests reach the same instance every time.
Durable Objects automatically selects a coordination point close to your users, so you can minimize latency and make application changes in real time.
With Durable Objects, your compute functions execute within the same serverless environment as your state — helping you build complex logic without impacting performance.
Durable Objects can scale from zero to millions of objects in seconds, ensuring consistent access to your applications — even during peak traffic periods.
A Durable Object is a special kind of Cloudflare Worker that processes requests in one of our data centers — available in over 330 cities worldwide.
Each Durable Object is single-threaded and has access to a stateful storage API, making it easy to build consistent, highly-available distributed applications with them.
“By harnessing the capabilities of Cloudflare's Workers, Workers KV, and Durable Objects, I have seamlessly integrated advanced functionalities into my projects without the need for significant infrastructure investments.”
Developer — SIYA
Easily build, run, and scale collaborative applications — like real-time chat, video conferencing, game sessions, and more.
Maintain accurate versions of multiplayer games to allow for customization and control over game settings.
Save time by automatically arranging inbound messages, suggestions, approvals, cases, and tasks.