Ecommerce website optimization

Increase conversions with faster, more responsive online shopping experiences

Your customers deserve lightning-fast, reliable, and secure shopping experiences. Increase online engagement and conversions with:

  • Personalized experiences featuring rich, quick-loading images and video optimized for any device
  • Optimized site performance for any device, with peace-of-mind against downtime and reduced latency year-round
  • Protection against fraud, DDoS attacks, malicious bots, and other events that threaten your ecommerce business
INCREASE ENGAGEMENT

Optimize ecommerce site content

  • Accelerate dynamic ecommerce webpages with ultra-fast CDN
  • Store, resize, compress, and deliver images dynamically with image optimization
  • Stream videos that automatically adapt to your visitors’ available bandwidth
  • Deliver noticeably faster web assets and reduce latency with smart routing
ENSURE UPTIME AND PREVENT FRAUD

Optimize site performance

  • Avoid downtime and maintain site performance during traffic spikes, brute-force login attempts, and other abuse with a powerful web application firewall (WAF)
  • Protect against DDoS attacks of any size and any kind
  • Stop bad bots from stealing data, slowing down your site, harming your SEO, and other malicious activity
  • Get the fastest response time, and advanced security against DNS attacks
LOWER OPERATIONAL COSTS

Optimize development

  • Significantly reduce your cost of image hosting, caching, and serving on the edge
  • Optimize for storage cost and performance across generative AI multimedia content
  • Build stateful edge applications, such as chat rooms and shopping carts, at near limitless scale
CASE STUDY

C&A scales when online shopping soars

Learn how Cloudflare helped a leading fashion retailer with more than 1,300 stores achieve:

  • Up to sub- 100-millisecond response for online shopping pages increase conversion rates
  • The ability to support 10x spikes in demand without service degradation
  • A serverless approach that eliminates spending on capacity that sits idle except during peaks

