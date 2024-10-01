Cloudflare for Ecommerce

Retailers and brands are leveraging their ecommerce channels to drive revenues and increase store profitability. Cloudflare provides a host of solutions to improve the security and performance of any self-hosted ecommerce site.
Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.
Buyers need to engage with your product before making a purchase decision. High-quality images and videos help you showcase your brand.
Targeting buyers with content that is specific to their buying history or preferences increase the likeliness of them making a purchase. Building a dynamic web page increases the complexity and time to load.
Cybercriminals are employing more sophisticated tactics to run fraudulent transactions and activities on your site. Cloudflare offers a robust, secure cloud-based network that can minimize your store’s risk against fraudulent activities.
Large scale events such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, or peak traffic during seasonal shopping events can stress your web infrastructure and potentially lead to outages.
eCommerce has allowed retailers to reach more buyers, and to make their products and services available 24x7. Retailers that engineer and host their own eCommerce sites are seeking ways to improve operational efficiencies and increase profitability.