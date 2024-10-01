Cloudflare for Ecommerce

Retailers and brands are leveraging their ecommerce channels to drive revenues and increase store profitability. Cloudflare provides a host of solutions to improve the security and performance of any self-hosted ecommerce site.

New Forrester study: The Total Economic Impact™ of Cloudflare

Forrester found that our connectivity cloud delivered a 238% ROI over 3 years by boosting productivity, security efficiency, protection and more.

Trusted by millions of Internet properties

Rich media management and optimization

Buyers need to engage with your product before making a purchase decision. High-quality images and videos help you showcase your brand.

  • Compress image files for faster load times
  • Cache content to minimize latency
  • Resize images on the fly for mobile from a single primary image
  • Stream product demo videos
Optimize scripts that drive personalized content

Targeting buyers with content that is specific to their buying history or preferences increase the likeliness of them making a purchase. Building a dynamic web page increases the complexity and time to load.

  • Accelerate dynamic content requests from your originating web server with Argo
  • Reduce DNS resolution times
  • Reduce origin dependencies with Workers serverless functions
Network modernization: Simplify your networking with Cloudflare

Prevent fraudulent activity

Cybercriminals are employing more sophisticated tactics to run fraudulent transactions and activities on your site. Cloudflare offers a robust, secure cloud-based network that can minimize your store’s risk against fraudulent activities.

  • Block SQL injection attacks and cross-site scripting with the web application firewall
  • Protect sensitive customer data for PCI-DSS
  • Encrypt all customer data and transactions with TLS 1.3
Ensure store uptime and reliability

Large scale events such as distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, or peak traffic during seasonal shopping events can stress your web infrastructure and potentially lead to outages.

  • Prevent outages due to large scale distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks
  • Mitigate traffic spikes with rate limiting to prevent origin infrastructure from being overloaded
  • Load balance traffic across multiple origins in the event of a server outage
Lower Operational Costs

eCommerce has allowed retailers to reach more buyers, and to make their products and services available 24x7. Retailers that engineer and host their own eCommerce sites are seeking ways to improve operational efficiencies and increase profitability.

  • Serve static content from cache and reduce bandwidth usage by partnering with a Bandwidth Alliance hosting provider
  • Reduce server overhead with Workers serverless capabilities
  • Secure website domain registration services with no add-on fees
  • Increase developer agility with a native API architecture and Terraforms integrations
