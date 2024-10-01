Automatic Platform Optimization for WordPress

An easy way to make WordPress sites load 72% faster

With Automatic Platform Optimization, both static and dynamic WordPress content is served from the Cloudflare network, which spans over 330 cities.

BENEFITS OF AUTOMATIC PLATFORM OPTIMIZATION
Faster page load time

Our testing shows improvements of 72% for Time to First Byte (TTFB) and 23% for First Contentful Paint (FCP).

Better user experience & SEO

Speed improvements mean users are not stuck waiting for pages to load. Additionally, better page performance can lead to better search engine rankings.

Easy setup

Download the Cloudflare plugin, create an account, answer a few questions, and your website is optimized.

Both static & dynamic content

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, plugins, and dynamic content all are served from the Cloudflare network with data centers that are geographically close to users for maximum performance.

HOW IT WORKS

Automatic Platform Optimization caches your website on Cloudflare's network

Automatic Platform Optimization serves both static and dynamic WordPress content from the Cloudflare network, reducing costly round trips to the origin server. All the communication occurs between the user’s device and Cloudflare.

The Cloudflare network is within 50 milliseconds of 95% of the Internet-connected population globally, which means content is served faster than the blink of an eye.

What our customers are saying

"By caching static HTML on Cloudflare’s edge network, we saw a 70-300% performance increase. If your WordPress site uses a traditional CDN that only caches CSS, JS, and images, upgrading to Cloudflare’s WordPress Automatic Platform Optimization (APO) is a no-brainer and will help you stay competitive with modern JAMstack and static sites that live on the edge by default."

Website Content Manager — Kinsta

Top Automatic Platform Optimization use cases

Automatic Platform Optimization helps you speed up your WordPress site without lifting a finger.

Speed up WordPress websites

Cloudflare allows WordPress site admins to accelerate their webpages with just a few clicks.

Reduce bandwidth costs

Fewer requests to the origin server means bandwidth costs are vastly reduced.

Cache dynamic content

Websites heavy on dynamic content can use Automatic Platform Optimization to improve the user experience.

Get Cloudflare Automatic Platform Optimization for your website

