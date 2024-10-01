Cloudflare API Gateway

Powered by 330 locations on our global network, API Gateway automatically discovers, validates, and protects your API endpoints.
Continuously discover your public API endpoints and their schemas with machine learning models and heuristics.
Stop common API attacks, including zero-day exploits, authentication abuse, data loss, DDoS, and other business logic attacks.
Validate incoming requests against schemas, authentication, and legitimate API business logic — and reduce your API hosting costs.
Built on our global, Internet-native network, API Gateway automatically discovers, secures, and monitors API endpoints across your entire landscape — without slowing business innovation.
It consolidates application and API inventory, policy management, analytics, and reporting on a single platform, with the same connectivity and security benefits offered by Cloudflare’s web application services.
Cloudflare recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for WAAP.
“Considering how complex our surface is — with mobile and traditional websites, 13 brands, and so many geographies — it’s impressive how quickly and easily we implemented Cloudflare and how Cloudflare supported us throughout the entire effort.”
Head of Information Security, boohoo Group
Document every public API in your landscape, even those that are unmanaged or unsecured.
Stop data leaks by continuously scanning response payloads for sensitive data.
Protect APIs by only accepting traffic that conforms to your OpenAPI schemas — while blocking malformed requests and HTTP anomalies.