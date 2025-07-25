Effective July 25, 2025

This Domain Registration Agreement (“Agreement”) governs your use of the domain name registration services provided by Cloudflare (including its operation as a registrar for one or more top-level domains and as a reseller for services offered by other registrars) (“Registrar Services”). The terms “Cloudflare,” “Registrar,” “we,” “us,” or “our” shall refer to Cloudflare, Inc. The terms “Registrant,” “you,” “your,” or “Customer” shall refer to any individual or entity who accepts this Agreement and/or uses the Registrar Services.

Your acceptance of this Agreement signifies that you have read, understand, acknowledge and agree to be bound by this Agreement, which incorporates by reference (i) Cloudflare’s Self-Service Subscription Agreement or mutually signed Enterprise Subscription Agreement solely with respect to the Registrar Services explicitly set forth in the Order Form or Insertion Order, as applicable (“Subscription Agreement”), (ii) all agreements, guidelines, policies, practices, procedures, registration requirements or operational standards of the top-level domain (“TLD”) in which you register any domain (“Registry Policies”), (iii) all agreements, guidelines, policies, practices, procedures, registration requirements or operational standards of any other registrar (“Sponsoring Registrar”) whose services Cloudflare resells to you (“Sponsoring Registrar Policies”), and (vi) any plan limits, product disclaimers or other restrictions presented to you on the Registrar Services pages of the Cloudflare website (this “Site”).

IN THE EVENT YOUR ACCESS AND USE OF THE CLOUDFLARE SERVICES IS SUBJECT TO OUR SELF-SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT, YOU AGREE TO THE USE OF ARBITRATION TO RESOLVE ANY DISPUTES ARISING UNDER THIS AGREEMENT RATHER THAN A JURY TRIAL OR ANY OTHER COURT PROCEEDINGS, AND TO WAIVE YOUR PARTICIPATION IN CLASS ACTION OF ANY KIND AGAINST CLOUDFLARE, AS SET FORTH IN THE SELF-SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT.

If you are entering into this Agreement on behalf of a company, organization or another legal entity (an “Entity”), you are agreeing to this Agreement for that Entity and representing to Cloudflare that you have the authority to bind such Entity to this Agreement, in which case the terms “Registrant,” “you,” “your” or “Customer” will refer to such Entity. If you do not have such authority, or if you do not agree with this Agreement, you must not accept this Agreement and must not use the Registrar Services.

1. DOMAIN NAMES

1.1 Overview. Cloudflare is an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (“ICANN”) accredited registrar. You acknowledge and agree that as an ICANN-accredited registrar, Cloudflare is bound by an agreement with ICANN. You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare is bound by one or more agreements with Sponsoring Registrars. You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare may modify this Agreement in order to comply with its agreements with ICANN and Sponsoring Registrars, as well as any other terms and conditions set forth by (i) ICANN, (ii) Sponsoring Registrars, and/or (iii) the registry operator for the TLD in which a domain name is registered, renewed, transferred and/or modified pursuant to this Agreement. As used herein, the term “Registry Operator” shall refer to the registry that administers a TLD for which a domain name is registered, renewed, transferred and/or modified. The word “registrar” when appearing without an initial capital letter, refers to a person or entity that contracts with Registrant and a Registry Operator or with a Registry Operator and a Registrar Services reseller, collects registration data about the Registrant, and submits registration information for entry into a registry database.

1.2 Application. You may submit applications to Cloudflare to register Domain Names (each, an “Application”). You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare cannot guarantee that you will obtain a desired Domain Name, even if a prior inquiry indicates that a Domain Name is available at the time the Application is submitted; provided that Cloudflare will only charge You for any domain names that have actually been registered. Cloudflare may utilize subcontractors and/or resellers to provide all or portions of the Registrar Services. You represent that, to the best of your knowledge and belief, neither: (a) the registration, selection and recording of a Domain Name (each, a “Registration”); nor (b) the manner in which you use or intend to use such Registration, infringe upon the rights of any third party and further, that the Registration is not being registered for, nor shall it at any time be used for, any unlawful purpose. As used herein, “Domain Name” means the domain name(s) that you seek to register or have registered for the Registrar Services as selected through the Cloudflare Registrar Services, or other appropriate document.

1.3 Third-Party Licensing. You represent and warrant that in the event you license use of a Domain Name to a third-party licensee, you remain the holder of record for any such Domain Name and that as between you and Cloudflare, you are liable for all actions and inactions of the third-party licensee. Further, you represent and warrant that you shall enter into an agreement with such third-party licensee that passes through all applicable sections of this Agreement. You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare will hold you, as the holder of record, liable for any harm resulting from the use of a Domain Name licensed to a third-party licensee by you. With respect to your obligation to provide accurate, reliable contact information as set forth in Section 2 below, you acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare will hold you as the holder of record liable for any harm caused by the provision of inaccurate contact information, unless you disclose the identity and current contact information of the third-party licensee, within seven (7) calendar days, to a party providing you reasonable evidence of actionable harm.

1.4 Sponsoring Registrar. You acknowledge and agree that Cloudflare may resell you services provided by one or more Sponsoring Registrars. Specifically, if you seek to register one or more Domain Names for which Cloudflare is not identified on https://domains.cloudflare.com/tld-policies as as the registrar, Cloudflare will resell you services from a Sponsoring Registrar corresponding to the TLD in which you seek to register a Domain Name. For such resold services, you agree that all acts and omissions of Cloudflare in its efforts to procure services from a Sponsoring Registrar on your behalf are considered to be your own acts and omissions. You also authorize Cloudflare and the applicable Sponsoring Registrar(s) to manage Domain Names on your behalf, including by executing transactions that they deem necessary to manage Domain Names such as updating registrant information, initiating transfers, and requesting renewals. And for such Domain Names, you also agree that Cloudflare and the Sponsoring Registrar(s) are your designated agents with regard to the policies of registries corresponding to such Domain Names and the policies of other parties involved in their registration.

1.5 Transfer of Ownership. The person named as Registrant and/or Registrant Organization in the applicable registration data record (sometimes referred to as “WHOIS” record) shall be the “Registered Name Holder.” The person named as administrative contact at the time the controlling account was secured shall be deemed a designee of the Registrant with the authority to manage the domain name. Registrant agrees that prior to transferring ownership of the domain name to another person or entity (the “Transferee”), Registrant shall inform the Transferee that it will be bound by the terms and conditions of this Agreement. Registrant explicitly authorizes Cloudflare to act as their Designated Agent, as stipulated by the ICANN Transfer Policy or other applicable registry policies, to approve a Change of Registrant on their behalf.

1.6 Modifications by Cloudflare. Cloudflare reserves the right to make modifications to this Agreement at any time. If a revision materially alters your rights we will use reasonable efforts to contact you, including sending a notification to the e-mail address(es) associated with your account. Unless otherwise specified, any modifications to this Agreement will take effect at the start of the renewal term following the notice. If you do not agree with the revised Agreement, your sole and exclusive remedy will be to not renew the Registrar Services.

1.7 Modifications by Third Parties. You acknowledge and agree that third-parties, such as ICANN, registries, and Sponsoring Registrars, may modify their policies with or without notice to you in ways that affect your rights or Cloudflare’s provision of Registrar Services to you. If you do not agree with any such changes, your sole and exclusive remedy will be to cancel or not renew the Registrar Services.

1.8 Default Page. You are responsible for choosing your domain name settings, including directing your domain name away from Cloudflare’s name servers. If you do not direct your domain name away from Cloudflare’s name servers, you agree that Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar may direct your domain name to a default page (“Default Page”) until you change your domain name settings. You agree that Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar may use Default Pages to advertise for their and their partners, products and services, including through use of banners and related technologies. You may change your domain name settings at any time during the Term.

2. INFORMATION

2.1 Registration Information. Data required for the registration of a domain name varies by TLD. Registrant shall provide Cloudflare at a minimum the following information for each Registration, along with any other additional information reasonably requested by Cloudflare: (a) the Domain Name(s) being registered; (b) the IP address of the primary and secondary nameservers for each domain and the corresponding names of such name servers (if such name servers have not been provided by Cloudflare); and (c) the full name, postal address, e-mail address, telephone number, and (if applicable) fax number, of Registrant’s technical and administrative contacts. There are a number of gTLD Registry Operators and Registry Operators for Country-Code TLDs (ccTLDs) that require additional data in order to register an applicable domain name. Cloudflare will use commercially reasonable efforts to ensure that any information collected by Cloudflare as part of the Registration about an identified or identifiable natural person (“Personal Data”) will be used only in connection with the Registration, performance of the Registrar Services, and as required or permitted by ICANN or an applicable registry or Sponsoring Registrar policy or agreement.

2.2 Accurate Information. Registrant represents and warrants that all information provided by Registrant, including the information set forth in Section 2.1 above, shall be complete, up-to-date, accurate and reliable. In addition, Registrant represents and warrants that it shall maintain and promptly update such information as soon as practicable, but in no event later than seven (7) calendar days following any change to the information. You acknowledge and agree that failure to (i) maintain complete, accurate, reliable and up-to-date information as set forth above or (ii) respond to an inquiry from Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar within fifteen (15) calendar days regarding the accuracy of any contact details associated with a Registration shall be considered a material breach of this Agreement and may be grounds for immediate termination of any affected Domain Names, without refund of any fees to Registrant.

2.3 Account Review, Data Modification or Deletion. To access, view, update, delete or download data associated with your domain name registration, you must be signed into your Cloudflare account. If you make a request to delete your personal data and that data is necessary for the products or services you have purchased, the request will be honored only to the extent it is no longer necessary for any services purchased or required for our legitimate business purposes or legal or contractual record keeping requirements. In some cases, when data is necessary for the provisioning of service, deletion of data may cancel or suspend the services you have purchased. If you have difficulty accessing your data, modifying it, or deleting it, you may request assistance by sending email to SAR@Cloudflare.com or using the contact information at https://www.Cloudflare.com/privacypolicy .

2.4 Privacy Policy. Information concerning the Registrant that is collected by Cloudflare (whether Personal Data or otherwise) is subject to the terms of Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference. Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy can be found at: https://www.Cloudflare.com/privacypolicy . In addition, this Section 2.4 shall be incorporated by reference into Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy as it pertains to the Registration. Registrant acknowledges that it has read Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy, and that Cloudflare shall not be liable to Registrant or to any third party for operating in accordance with the terms of Cloudflare’s Privacy Policy.

2.5 Disclosure and Use of Registration Information. For all Registrations, Registrant agrees and acknowledges that Cloudflare may be required by ICANN, gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, and/or Sponsoring Registrars to disclose certain contact information to third parties pursuant to its ICANN Accreditation Agreement any applicable registry-registrar agreements, and any applicable agreements between Cloudflare and Sponsoring Registrars. Registrant further agrees and acknowledges that ICANN, gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, and/or Sponsoring Registrars may collect, process, and publish Registrant’s information. Such information may be required to be disclosed via a Registration Data Directory Service through various technical protocols, including WHOIS and/or RDAP. In addition, Cloudflare may be required by ICANN, gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, and/or Sponsoring Registrars to maintain records of data and information provided by Registrant to comply with applicable policies, including following the termination or expiration of this Agreement. Cloudflare may also be required to share this data with ICANN, gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, Sponsoring Registrars, and other third parties for which Cloudflare is required to provide reasonable access to such information. Such data may include domain names, registrant names, contact information, domain nameserver information, and other information provided by Registrant to Cloudflare. Registrant agrees and acknowledges that Cloudflare may be required to maintain records of such data to comply with ICANN, registries, or Sponsoring Registrar policies and for purposes of inspection (such as through a WHOIS service), or other purposes as required or permitted by ICANN, Registry Operators, or Sponsoring Registrars and applicable laws and regulations.

i. Registrant represents that it has provided notice to, and obtained all applicable consents from, any third party whose Personal Data may be submitted as part of the Registration. A failure to obtain such third party consents is a material breach of this Agreement.

ii. Cloudflare will not process or store Personal Data that it obtains from Registrant in a way incompatible with the purposes and other limitations set forth in this Agreement.

iii. Cloudflare will take reasonable precautions to protect any Personal Data collected from loss, misuse, unauthorized access or disclosure, alteration or destruction. In no event shall Cloudflare be liable for the loss, misuse, unauthorized access or disclosure, alteration, or destruction of such information to the extent not caused by the gross negligence or willful misconduct of Cloudflare.

3. FEES

3.1 Fees. You shall pay Cloudflare the applicable fees for the Registrar Services (“Registrar Fees”) prior to the registration, renewal, or reactivation of a domain. All payment obligations are non-cancellable and non-revocable, and all amounts paid are non-refundable. You agree to pay any and all prices and fees due for Registrar Services purchased or obtained from Cloudflare at the time you order the Registrar Services, unless set forth otherwise in your Enterprise Subscription Agreement Order Form or Insertion Order. You acknowledge and agree that you may be charged Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, or other localized fees and/or taxes, based on your bank and/or billing address.

3.2 Recurring Billing. You will be required to provide Cloudflare with your credit card information (“Payment Method”) in order to pay the Registrar Fees, unless set forth otherwise in your Enterprise Subscription Agreement Order Form or Insertion Order. By providing a Payment Method you are authorizing us to charge your Payment Method for the applicable Registrar Fees. Any Payment Method that you provide us must be valid, and kept current by you during the Term. By providing us with a Payment Method, you represent and warrant that you are authorized to use such Payment Method. Cloudflare will begin billing your Payment Method for the Registrar Fees on the day that you place the order for the applicable Registrar Services.

3.3 Price Changes. gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, and Sponsoring Registrars often raise prices of domain name registrations. Cloudflare expressly reserves the right to change or modify its prices and fees for the Registrar Services as a result of such price changes or for any other reasons at Cloudflare’s sole discretion, at any time, and such changes or modifications shall be posted online at Cloudflare.com and effective immediately without need for further notice to you. If you have purchased or obtained Registrar Services for a period of months or years, changes or modifications in prices and fees shall only become effective when the Registrar Services in question come up for renewal.

3.4 Auto-Renewal Terms. Other than as required by applicable law or by agreement with Sponsoring Registrars, Cloudflare does not retain hard copies or electronic versions of mandate, standing order or standing instruction forms and/or any signed consents relating to your usage of our automatic renewal services, and we are therefore unable to provide any such document upon request. You may view or change your automatic renewal settings at any time by logging into your Cloudflare account.

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT YOU DO NOT EXPERIENCE AN INTERRUPTION OR LOSS OF A DOMAIN NAME REGISTRATION, DOMAIN NAMES ARE ENROLLED IN AUTOMATIC RENEWAL UNLESS YOU DISABLE SUCH AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PAYMENT METHOD. EXCEPT FOR REASONS DESCRIBED BELOW IN THIS SECTION, AUTOMATIC RENEWAL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS THE APPLICABLE SERVICE EFFECTIVE UPON EXPIRATION OF THE THEN CURRENT TERM FOR A RENEWAL PERIOD OF ONE YEAR. HOWEVER, IN THE EVENT RENEWAL WITH THE PAYMENT METHOD ON FILE FAILS, CLOUDFLARE MAY ATTEMPT TO RENEW THE APPLICABLE SERVICE FOR A PERIOD LESS THAN ONE YEAR TO THE EXTENT NECESSARY FOR THE TRANSACTION TO SUCCEED.

UNLESS YOU DISABLE THE AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTION OR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PAYMENT METHOD, CLOUDFLARE WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW THE APPLICABLE SERVICE WHEN IT COMES UP FOR RENEWAL AND WILL TAKE PAYMENT FROM ANY PAYMENT METHOD YOU HAVE ON FILE WITH CLOUDFLARE AT CLOUDFLARE’S THEN CURRENT RATES, WHICH YOU ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE MAY BE HIGHER OR LOWER THAN THE RATES FOR THE ORIGINAL SERVICE PERIOD. IF YOU DO NOT WISH FOR ANY SERVICE TO AUTOMATICALLY RENEW, YOU MAY ELECT TO CANCEL RENEWAL, IN WHICH CASE, YOUR REGISTRAR SERVICES WILL TERMINATE UPON EXPIRATION OF THE THEN CURRENT TERM, UNLESS YOU MANUALLY RENEW YOUR REGISTRAR SERVICES PRIOR TO THAT DATE (IN WHICH CASE THE REGISTRAR SERVICES WILL AGAIN BE SET TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL). IN OTHER WORDS, SHOULD YOU ELECT TO CANCEL YOUR PRODUCT AND FAIL TO MANUALLY RENEW YOUR REGISTRAR SERVICES BEFORE THEY EXPIRE, YOU MAY EXPERIENCE AN INTERRUPTION OR LOSS OF REGISTRAR SERVICES, AND CLOUDFLARE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY REGARDING THE SAME.

4. TERM AND TERMINATION

4.1 Term. This Agreement will remain in effect during the term of a Registration or any renewal thereof (the “Term”). Should a Domain Name be transferred to a third-party registrar, the terms and conditions of this Agreement shall terminate immediately; provided, that Section 3.1 (Fees) and Article 7 (Indemnification), will survive any such expiration or termination, to the extent applicable.

4.2 Expiration, Renewal and Forfeiture. The registered domain name will expire on the expiration date specified in the registration term, and as communicated to the Registrant. Registrant will receive reminders immediately prior to the expiration inviting Registrant to renew the domain name. In the event that Registrant fails to renew the domain name in a timely fashion, the registration will expire and Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar may, at its discretion, elect to assume the registration and may hold it in its own account, delete it, or sell it to a third party. During the period following the expiration of a domain name, the domain name will cease to resolve, the WHOIS registration records may be revised to include that of Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar, or its visitors to Registrant’s website may be directed to a Default Page. This Default Page may feature advertisements posted by Cloudflare or a Sponsoring Registrar. Registrant acknowledges and agrees that Registrant’s right and interest in a domain name ceases upon its expiration and that the termination, non-payment, or non-renewal of a registration constitutes Registrant’s consent to treatment of a registration as described in this paragraph. Registrant is solely responsible for informing itself of the date of expiration and renewing its registration in a timely manner.

4.3 Revocation and Termination. Cloudflare, gTLD Registry Operators, ccTLD registries, and Sponsoring Registrars reserve the right to deny, cancel, suspend, transfer, redirect, modify, or renew the Registrar Services or a Registration, or place any domain name(s) on lock, hold or similar status, as deemed necessary in the unlimited and sole discretion of Cloudflare, the Registry Operator, or the Sponsoring Registrar for any of the following reasons: (i) to correct prior mistakes; (ii) to protect the integrity or stability of Registrant, Cloudflare, the Registry Operator, and/or the Sponsoring Registrar; (iii) to comply with any applicable laws, government rules, regulations or requirements, court orders, or requests of law enforcement; (iv) to comply with an applicable dispute resolution process; (v) to prevent any civil or criminal liability; (vi) to comply with specifications adopted by any industry group generally recognized as authoritative with respect to the Internet (e.g., RFCs); or (vii) if domain name use is abusive or violates Registry Policies. Abusive use of a domain is described as an illegal, disruptive, malicious or fraudulent action and includes, without limitation, distributing malware, abusively operating botnets, phishing, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement, fraudulent or deceptive practices, counterfeiting or otherwise engaging in activity contrary to applicable law. Cloudflare may also suspend the Registrar Services and/or terminate this Agreement upon a material breach of this Agreement by Registrant. Cloudflare shall not be liable to Registrant for any loss or damages that may result from Cloudflare’s refusal to register, or the cancellation, suspension, transfer or modification of a Registration. Registrant agrees and acknowledges that the Registration may be subject to suspension, cancellation, or transfer pursuant to a Cloudflare, gTLD Registry Operator, ccTLD registry, ICANN or government-adopted, or Sponsoring Registrar specification or policy.

4.4 Transferring and Updating Domains. You may not transfer any domain name registered through Cloudflare to another domain name registrar during the first sixty (60) days after its initial registration date. Registrant acknowledges that it may take up to five (5) business days to transfer a Domain Name from Cloudflare to a third-party registrar, or from Registrant to a different registrant, and that in the event of concerns about fraud or other extenuating circumstances, such a transfer may take additional time. Cloudflare shall provide a checklist to Registrant detailing the steps required to authorize any such transfer. Failure by Registrant to perform these steps, or to provide the information required by Cloudflare to effectuate such a transfer, may require Cloudflare to take additional steps to verify the transfer request, and may thus delay the transfer. Registrant acknowledges and agrees that this practice may differ from that of other registrars, and is used to safeguard the rights of the Registrant to potentially valuable domains.

5. REGISTRY & SPONSORING REGISTRAR POLICIES

You agree to be bound by all Registry and/or Sponsoring Registrar Policies (defined above in this Agreement) applicable to your domain name registration (at any level). IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO VISIT THE APPLICABLE TLD AND/OR SPONSORING REGISTRAR SITE AND READ AND REVIEW ALL APPLICABLE REGISTRY POLICIES PRIOR TO YOUR REGISTRATION IN THE TLD. REGISTRY POLICIES FOR EACH TLD CAN BE FOUND BY VISITING THE CORRESPONDING TLD LINK LISTED AT WWW.DOMAINS.CLOUDFLARE.COM/TLD-POLICIES . SPONSORING REGISTRAR POLICIES FOR EACH SPONSORING REGISTRAR CAN BE FOUND BY VISITING EACH SPONSORING REGISTRAR’S WEBSITE VIA THE LINKS LISTED AT WWW.DOMAINS.CLOUDFLARE.COM/TLD-POLICIES . In the event that this Agreement is inconsistent with a term, condition, policy, or procedure of an applicable Registry Operator, the term, condition, policy, or procedure of the applicable Registry Operator shall prevail.

6. SERVICE USAGE

6.1 Nameservers. Registrant agrees to use Cloudflare’s nameservers. REGISTRANT ACKNOWLEDGES AND AGREES THAT IT MAY NOT CHANGE THE NAMESERVERS ON THE REGISTRAR SERVICES, AND THAT IT MUST TRANSFER TO A THIRD-PARTY REGISTRAR IF IT WISHES TO CHANGE NAMESERVERS.

6.2 DNSSEC. You will be able to secure your domain names with Domain Name System Security Extensions (“DNSSEC”). DNSSEC is designed to protect you from forged DNS data so “hackers” cannot direct visitors to your website to a forged site. DNSSEC works by using public key cryptography. You acknowledge and agree that if the keys do not match, a visitor’s lookup of your website may fail (and result in a “website not found” error) and we assume no liability or responsibility regarding the same. In addition, DNSSEC responses are authenticated, but not encrypted. You acknowledge and agree that DNSSEC does not provide confidentiality of data, and we assume no liability or responsibility regarding the same.

7. INDEMNIFICATION

You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless (within 30 days of demand) Registrar, the Registry Operator, their service providers and their subcontractors, subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, accountants, attorneys, insurers, agents, predecessors, successors and assigns, from and against any and all claims, demands, damages, losses, costs, expenses, causes of action or other liabilities of any kind, whether known or unknown, including reasonable legal and attorney’s fees and expenses, in any way arising out of, relating to, or otherwise in connection with your domain name registration, including, without limitation, the use, registration, extension, renewal, deletion, and/or transfer thereof and/or the violation of any applicable terms or conditions governing the registration. You shall not enter into any settlement or compromise of any such indemnifiable claim without Registrar’s or Registry Operator’s prior written consent, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld, and you agree that these indemnification obligations shall survive the termination or expiration of the Agreement for any reason.

8. PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL REGISTRATIONS

Unless otherwise noted, the provisions below in this Section 8 are generally applicable to all TLDs that we offer. Special provisions specific to any TLD (those in addition to posted Registry Policies) are identified elsewhere below in this Agreement.

8.1 Registration Requirements. To the extent any TLD requires you meet eligibility, validation (e.g., DNS validation) or other authentication requirements as a condition to registering a domain name in the TLD, you agree that by submitting an application or registering or renewing your domain name, you represent and warrant that: (a) all information provided to register or renew the domain name (including all supporting documents, if any) is true, complete and correct, and is not misleading in any way, and the application is made in good faith; (b) you meet, and will continue to meet, any eligibility criteria prescribed in the Registry Policies (if applicable for a gTLD or ccTLD) for the duration of the domain name registration; (c) you have not previously submitted an application for the domain name with another registrar using the same eligibility criteria, and the other registrar has rejected the application (if applicable); (d) you acknowledge and agree that even if the domain name is accepted for registration, your entitlement to register the domain name may be challenged by others who claim to have an entitlement to the domain name; and (e) you acknowledge and agree that the Registry Operator or the registrar can cancel the registration of the domain name if any of the warranties required are found to be untrue, incomplete, incorrect or misleading.

8.2 Regulated TLDs. For domain name registration in any “Regulated TLD,” you acknowledge and agree your registration is subject to the following additional requirements: (a) comply with all applicable laws, including those that relate to privacy, data collection, consumer protection (including in relation to misleading and deceptive conduct), fair lending, debt collection, organic farming, disclosure of data, and financial disclosures; (b) if you collect and maintain sensitive health and financial data you must implement reasonable and appropriate security measures commensurate with the offering of those services, as defined by applicable law; (c) all .eco domain names will be registered on server hold status pending compliance with the Registry Operator requirements set forth in the relevant Registry Policies. Regulated TLDs include: .games, .juegos, .school, .schule, .toys, .eco, .care, .diet, .fitness, .health, .clinic, .dental, .healthcare, .capital, .cash, .broker, .claims, .exchange, .finance, .financial, .fund, .investments, .lease, .loans, .market, .money, .trading, .credit, .insure, .tax, .mortgage, .degree, .mba, .audio, .book, .broadway, .film, .movie, .music, .software, .fashion, .video, .app, .art, .band, .cloud, .data, .digital, .fan, .free, .gratis, .discount, .sale, .media, .news, .online, .pictures, .radio, .show, .theater, .tours, .accountants, .architect, .associates, .broker, .legal, .realty, .vet, .engineering, .law, .limited, .show; .theater; .town, .city, .reise, and .reisen.

8.3 Highly Regulated TLDs. In addition to the requirements for Regulated TLDs, domain name registration in any “Highly-Regulated TLD” is subject to the following requirements: (a) you will provide administrative contact information, which must be kept up‐to‐date, for the notification of complaints or reports of registration abuse, as well as the contact details of the relevant regulatory or industry self‐regulatory bodies in their main place of business; (b) you represent that you possess any necessary authorizations, charters, licenses and/or other related credentials for participation in the sector associated with such Highly‐regulated TLD; and (c) you will report any material changes to the validity of you authorizations, charters, licenses and/or other related credentials for participation in the sector associated with the Highly‐regulated TLD to ensure you continue to conform to the appropriate regulations and licensing requirements and generally conduct your activities in the interests of the consumers they serve. Highly Regulated TLDs include: .abogado, .attorney, .bank, .bet, .bingo, .casino .charity (and IDN equivalent xn--30rr7y), .cpa, .corp, creditcard, .creditunion .dds, .dentist, .doctor, .fail, .gmbh, .gripe, .hospital, .inc, .insurance, .lawyer, .lifeinsurance, .llc, .llp, .ltda, .medical, .mutuelle, .pharmacy, .poker, .university, .sarl, .spreadbetting, .srl, .sucks, .surgery .university, .vermogensberater, .vesicherung, and .wtf. For .doctor, registrants who hold themselves out to be licensed medical practitioners must be able to demonstrate to the Registrar and Registry Operator, upon request, that they hold the applicable license.

8.4 Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH). Registrant agrees to abide by the terms and conditions set forth by Cloudflare and the Trademark Clearinghouse Agreement, as applicable.

8.5 Sunrise Dispute Resolution. The Registrant agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions of the initial launch of the Registry TLD, including without limitation the sunrise period and the land rush period, and the Sunrise Dispute Resolution Policy, and further to acknowledge that Cloudflare or its partners and suppliers have no liability of any kind for any loss or liability resulting from the proceedings and processes relating to the sunrise period or the land rush period, including, without limitation: (a) the ability or inability of a registrant to obtain a Registered Name during these periods, and (b) the results of any dispute over a sunrise registration.

8.6 Variable and Non-Uniform Pricing. The Registrant acknowledges and agrees that some Registry Operators offer variable or tiered pricing for domain names in applicable TLDs. This means that the price of domain names may be different within a TLD pursuant to a Registry’s Policies. In addition, Registry Operators may also charge differential pricing upon the renewal of an applicable Registration. For example, the registration of one domain name within a TLD may be $33.00, while another registration may be $100. Those domain names may also renew at the higher premium price, or depending on the applicable Registry Policy, may renew at the standard price for a registration in that TLD.

9. DISPUTE RESOLUTION POLICY

You are bound by all ICANN consensus policies and all policies of any relevant Registry Operator, including but not limited to: (i) the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (“UDRP”), which is available at http://www.icann.org/udrp/udrp-rules-24oct99.htm and https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/policy-2012-02-25-en along with the UDRP Rules and all Supplemental Rules of any UDRP provider; and (ii) with respect to all TLDs (other than .com, .net and .name), the Uniform Rapid Suspension System (“URS”), which is available at https://newgtlds.icann.org/en/applicants/urs , along with the URS Rules and all Supplemental Rules of any URS provider. The UDRP and URS may be changed by ICANN (or ICANN’s successor) at any time. If the registration or reservation of your domain name is challenged by a third party, you will be subject to the provisions specified in the UDRP and URS in effect at the time your domain name registration is disputed by the third party, or another dispute resolution framework selected by the relevant Registry Operator. In the event a domain name dispute arises with any third party, you will indemnify and hold us harmless pursuant to the terms and conditions of the UDRP, URS, and any other applicable dispute resolution framework. If you or your domain name is the subject of litigation, we may deposit control of your domain name record into the registry of the judicial body by providing a party with a registrar certificate.

10. CUSTOM DOMAIN PROTECTION

Customers who have entered into our Enterprise Subscription Agreement may purchase Custom Domain Protection via Order Form or Insertion Order. Custom Domain Protection is only available to our Enterprise Customers and provides registry lock for Domain Names where supported by the applicable Registry Operator. Cloudflare agrees to verify all change requests to the registration information of Domain Names secured with Custom Domain Protection through a phone-based or other authentication flow that has been mutually agreed upon with the Customer. To increase security, no user interface is available for Custom Domain Protection. Accordingly, all change requests to Domain Names secured with Custom Domain Protection must be initiated by your designated contact or contacts submitting a request to Cloudflare. All Domain Names secured with Custom Domain Protection will be set to auto-renew their registration by default. In the event that your Enterprise Subscription Agreement expires or is terminated, Cloudflare reserves the right to increase the price of Custom Domain Protection to $10,000 annually per Domain Name, in addition to a $5,000 fee per change to, or adding of, a Domain Name by Registrant.

11. GENERAL

This Agreement together with your Subscription Agreement constitutes the entire and exclusive understanding and agreement between you and Cloudflare regarding your use of and access to the Registrar Services. In the event of a conflict between this Agreement, the Subscription Agreement, or an Order Form or Insertion Order, this Agreement shall control unless the Subscription Agreement, Order Form or Insertion Order makes specific reference to this Agreement and the provision(s) it intends to alter, replace, or supersede. Upon termination of this Agreement, any provision that by its nature or express terms should survive will survive such termination or expiration.

12. VERSIONS