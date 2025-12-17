Cloudflare and JD Cloud Announce Partnership to Accelerate AI Inference Deployment and Scaling for Global Developers

San Francisco, CA, December 17, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, and JD Cloud, an intelligent technology service provider and affiliate of JD.com, today announced plans for a significant expansion of their partnership, aimed at creating a global platform that empowers developers to deploy, manage, and scale AI inference workloads seamlessly.

The growth of AI-driven applications over the past three years has resulted in unprecedented demand for geographically distributed inference capabilities. This broader partnership will enable Cloudflare and JD Cloud to deliver a cohesive networking experience, projected to reduce latency for AI inference workloads by up to 80 percent, establishing a truly global, high-performance AI Cloud that seamlessly connects global developers to the China market and Chinese developers to the rest of the world.

"The future of AI depends on a truly global network that can keep up. Our partnership with JD Cloud makes that possible—giving developers a simple, reliable way to build and run AI applications seamlessly across the world,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "By minimizing the technical and logistical hurdles for AI developers, we are providing the essential tools for businesses to succeed in a competitive international landscape."

This latest expansion builds upon the successful foundation that the companies have created together over the past five years. The integration of Cloudflare’s intelligent global platform with JD Cloud’s robust infrastructure already delivers a unified experience, allowing customers to activate their presence in China with just a few clicks—without changing a single line of code. Once enabled, traffic from users in China is automatically routed to local data centers, operated by JD Cloud, while all other traffic is served from the nearest Cloudflare location worldwide. This seamless setup ensures a secure, fast, and reliable experience reducing latency and strengthening performance with Cloudflare’s comprehensive suite of security services, including its cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF), advanced Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation, and global Content Delivery Network (CDN).

JD Cloud said that Cloudflare's mission complements JD Cloud's commitment to delivering premier services to its partners and customers. By leveraging JD.com’s extensive experience across a range of business scenarios and the advanced technological and logistical capabilities, this partnership ensures JD Cloud can continue to deliver market leading services for users and businesses.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

