Cloudflare vs Akamai CDN

Cloudflare offers better speed with no trade-offs in security or ease of use
Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network gives websites exceptional speed and reliability with minimal hassle, making it a strong choice over Akamai’s CDN.

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud keeps websites fast (and secure) everywhere on Earth.

Our CDN is an integral part of the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, a unified platform of cloud-native services that provide fast, secure connectivity between any user, website, and infrastructure. It’s built on a global network that spans more than 310 cities, offers more than 228 Tbps of network capacity, and serves many of the world’s largest applications.

All of this means you can get enterprise-grade CDN services entirely for free — along with free built-in security functionality to keep your site safe from the largest attacks.

Integrated performance services to supercharge your user experience

Unlike providers whose various products live on different infrastructure, Cloudflare offers a variety of performance-enhancing services that are built to work together:

  • Argo Smart Routing: Improve performance by as much as 30% by routing requests over the fastest Internet routes at any given moment
  • Load Balancing: Distribute traffic evenly across all of your servers and data centers
  • Cache Reserve: Keep your content cached longer in order to reduce costly egress fees
