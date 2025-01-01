Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network gives websites exceptional speed and reliability with minimal hassle, making it a strong choice over Akamai’s CDN.
Our CDN is an integral part of the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, a unified platform of cloud-native services that provide fast, secure connectivity between any user, website, and infrastructure. It’s built on a global network that spans more than 310 cities, offers more than 228 Tbps of network capacity, and serves many of the world’s largest applications.
All of this means you can get enterprise-grade CDN services — along with built-in security functionality to keep your site safe from the largest attacks.
Unlike providers whose various products live on different infrastructure, Cloudflare offers a variety of performance-enhancing services that are built to work together: