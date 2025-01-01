Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network gives websites exceptional speed and reliability with minimal hassle, making it a strong choice over Akamai’s CDN.
Our CDN is an integral part of the Cloudflare connectivity cloud, a unified platform of cloud-native services that provide fast, secure connectivity between any user, website, and infrastructure. It’s built on a global network that spans more than 310 cities, offers more than 228 Tbps of network capacity, and serves many of the world�’s largest applications.
All of this means you can get enterprise-grade CDN services entirely for free — along with free built-in security functionality to keep your site safe from the largest attacks.
Unlike providers whose various products live on different infrastructure, Cloudflare offers a variety of performance-enhancing services that are built to work together: