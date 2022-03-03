“It was necessary to provide a secure environment to website users, and that is what brought us to Project Galileo.”

The Veterans Brotherhood is an organization designed to prevent veteran suicides through helping veterans with PTSD. Offering aid from meal and food assistance to helping with automobile insurance and care, the Veterans Brotherhood hopes to help in any way they can. This past year, the Veterans Brotherhood took 18 homeless veterans off the streets. “When we hear about a homeless veteran, we immediately pick them up, we put them up in a hotel and we feed them,” explained Cylde Hoch, President and Founder of the Brotherhood. “We evaluate them to find a more permanent housing for them designed to fit their needs for their future.”

“Our process for assisting veterans consists of gathering as much information on the veteran as possible,” continued Hoch. “An email with this information is sent to all members and a vote is taken online. This speeds up the process greatly, instead of waiting for monthly meeting. A member will meet the veteran and do a further evaluation to see if he is legit. We are made up of members many of whom are veterans. Some of the members are Gold Star Families and some just want to do what they can for veterans. All of us want to do what we can for those who served our country so honorably. No one is paid. Donations go directly to our veterans. No organization does so much with so little.”

Working With Project Galileo

“It was necessary to provide a secure environment to website users, and that is what brought us to Project Galileo,” Hoch explained. “Bottom line is we are a non-profit corporation that needs to keep costs down as much as possible. I first heard about Project Galileo from the webmaster of the Veterans Brotherhood. After researching and comparing https (secure website) features it was apparent that the services of Project Galileo was a perfect fit for our organization.”

“Project Galileo helps us by providing our website users a secure environment,” Hoch stated, “protecting the identity and donation status of users and continuing to provide our organization the ability to remain always online no matter what attack we face.”