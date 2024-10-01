Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud helps you regain visibility and control over sensitive data across web, SaaS, private applications, and even AI tools and codebases.
Unify data visibility and controls on one platform and network. Flexible options to send traffic for enforcement, and many practical ways to deploy.
Fast, reliable, and consistent enforcement of data controls thanks to single-pass inspection across our global network.
Our composable services work seamlessly together, so your business can add new protections and adapt to new risks with agility.
Applied Systems wanted to experiment with generative AI, but were concerned about employees feeding sensitive data into an AI tool.
They use Cloudflare’s Remote Browser Isolation to monitor and control how users manipulate data in AI — including restricting download, upload, and copy/paste. Now, the company has found a strong balance between security and innovation.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for data protection:
Meet any use case with full API programmability and location-customizable logging, routing, caching, and decryption
Preserve user experiences with single-pass inspection and a network that’s 50 ms from 95% of Internet users
Block more threats — known and unknown — with intelligence gleaned from proxying ~20% of the web and blocking ~158 billion daily threats
Reduce tool sprawl and alert fatigue by uniting hybrid work security services in one UI