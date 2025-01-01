What are ChatGPT plugins?

ChatGPT plugins are tools that add functionality to ChatGPT.
After reading this article you will be able to:
A plugin is a small software component that adds specific features or functionalities to an existing software application or system, such as websites, mobile applications, or third party applications. Plugins allow developers to extend, update, and customize the functionality of a software application without changing its core codebase. ChatGPT plugins are add-on tools developed specifically for the AI-powered large language model ChatGPT. These plugins add functionality and features, helping users take advantage of the full capabilities of ChatGPT.
Plugins work by extending the features of a software application. To do this, they leverage predefined application programming interfaces (APIs) to interact with and enhance the software.
ChatGPT plugins enhance the capabilities of ChatGPT for a variety of purposes. Plugins allow users to customize the model to meet specific needs or use cases, including integration with external services, databases, or specialized tools, providing industry-specific features (such as those used in healthcare, ecommerce, or finance), supporting translation apps, and running data analysis.
In order to use ChatGPT plugins, users need to pay a subscription fee. Also, many plugins are developed by third-party vendors. This could lead to an increased risk of exposure of sensitive information, depending on what information is entered into the plugin and how those vendors handle the data.
There are many plugins available in the ChatGPT store, which include plugins created by OpenAI as well as third-party extensions. Popular plugins can enable users to obtain travel recommendations, help users make restaurant reservations, offer multi-language translations, and deliver prompt engineering and mathematical solutions.
Cloudflare Radar shares Internet traffic trends, insight into network and application layer attack traffic, and adoption and usage of key protocols. Built on top of Workers and a well-documented public API, Cloudflare Radar ChatGPT is available on ChatGPT. Developers can also build their own plugins using Workers.