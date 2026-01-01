What is customer support?
Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet, and our customer support teams are here to help all our customers have a better experience with Cloudflare. We employ and train the most capable support professionals in the industry and equip them with the most customer-centric tools to deliver trusted support for customers in all countries, from all industries, of all sizes. Our expert teams operate globally, in local languages, and are trained across our platform to ensure that each customer receives the right support, fast.
What makes Cloudflare support different?
Cloudflare is famously easy to use, but we know that since every IT environment and cloud stack is different, questions will arise. We are obsessed with providing amazing customer support - to all our customers, large, small, and free users. When you contact us, we route your enquiry to the next available expert, and we do not pass you between many operators. Our support levels are transparent and right-sized for all customers with clear Support Level Agreements (SLAs).
Benefits
Insanely efficient combination of people and technology
Best-in-class process, incredible technology (Helper Bot / searching combined data bases)
Working as one team
Partner with engineering and directly with the Cloudflare team, who are both accountable to customers.
Proactively build solutions before problems arise
Learn about Cloudflare's Enterprise Plan
Does your organization demand advanced tools, support, and reporting? With Cloudflare’s Enterprise Plan, you get access to enterprise-grade security and performance, guaranteed reliability and uptime SLAs, and exclusive access to premium products, features, and 24/7/365 support.
Get the support your business needs
Do you need access to community forums and documentation? On-demand email and chat support? 24/7/265 phone support wherever you are? Learn more about our tiered support offers to find the one that answers your needs.
"Cloudflare became a trusted partner for us in devising this solution. They have a team of incredibly smart engineers that know how to tackle difficult problems, and are always very responsive when issues arise."
Kerry Munz
Director of Engineering
Resources
SUPPORT
Cloudflare Help Center
Raise tickets, access forums, and search across all documents and resources using the Cloudflare Help Center.
COMMUNITY
Cloudflare Community
Access insights from our 132,000 global customers in easy-to-search archives and threads.
LEARN
Cloudflare Learning Center
Resources on cyber security and how the Internet works from Cloudflare.
Documentation
Developer Docs
API reference, how-to guides, tutorials, example code, and more.