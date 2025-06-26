Cloudflare Named a TIME100 Most Influential Company of 2025

San Francisco, CA, June 26, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet, today announced that it has been named a TIME100 Most Influential Company in 2025—among the 100 companies recognized for making an extraordinary impact around the world. Making its debut on the list, Cloudflare is recognized for helping ensure cyber attacks did not play a role in impacting the outcome of the 2024 United States elections. Throughout the year, Cloudflare played a critical role in securing the nation from cyber attacks, protecting political candidates, and providing its services at no cost to hundreds of government websites for more than half of U.S. states.

The fifth-annual Most Influential Companies distinction by TIME celebrates the visionaries and change-makers shaping the world today, recognizing companies making extraordinary impacts around the world. This past year, Cloudflare played a vital role in upholding the nation’s democratic process. As the entire world watched the United States closely, Cloudflare rose to the occasion, aiding U.S. presidential candidates, election officials, and political campaigns up and down the ballot. The company defended the United States elections from cyber threats, protecting candidates and local governments that were targeted by cyber attacks, and prevented disruption.

“As we all watched the U.S. elections unfold, I’m proud that Cloudflare helped ensure cyber attacks did not play a role in impacting the U.S. 2024 elections. For the last eight years, Cloudflare has been guarding governments, and democracy, with the highest level of protection,” said Matthew Prince, Co-founder and CEO at Cloudflare. “We’re honored to be recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company—a testament to our team’s impact and role in keeping campaigns and election officials safeguarded online. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet—one that the world increasingly depends on, both in critical moments like these, and in everyday life.”

In addition to political campaigns, ongoing state and local elections and resources—which are critical components of the nation’s democracy—also require protection. Through Cloudflare’s Athenian Project, the company gives its highest Enterprise level of services to state and local governments, for free. From January through November 2024, Cloudflare mitigated approximately 1 million online threats every single day. Over half of the United States states rely on the Athenian Project for secure and reliable access to information and voter registration at all times.

Today about 20% of the web runs through Cloudflare’s network, in addition to Internet properties like mobile apps, APIs, AI workflows, and corporate networks. With the company operating one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks an average of 247 billion threats online every single day for its millions of customers, of which more than 250,000 are paying customers. Cloudflare is trusted by millions of organizations, from the largest brands like 36 percent of the Fortune 500, to entrepreneurs and small businesses, to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe. Cloudflare’s rapid product expansion has enabled the company to penetrate adjacent markets, fueling its total addressable market growth from $181 billion in 2025 to $231 billion by 2028.*1

Alongside the company’s TIME100 Most Influential accolade, Cloudflare has received a number of other industry and editorial recognitions for its business, culture, leadership, and innovation in the last year, including:

To learn more about Cloudflare, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for elections and government cybersecurity, the Athenian Project, and Cloudflare for Campaigns, Cloudflare’s global network, and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s Co-founder & CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 8, 2025, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Footnote: 1. As of Q1 2025