Cloudflare Expands Its Zero Trust Platform to Become the Only Cloud-Native Provider with Network Scale

San Francisco, CA, June 20, 2022 — Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced several new capabilities for Cloudflare One, its Zero Trust SASE platform, making it the only cloud-native Zero Trust solution with global network scale. New features for Cloudflare One include sophisticated email security protection, data loss prevention tools, cloud access security broker (CASB), and private network discovery. Now, any organization can use Cloudflare One for a comprehensive and deeply-integrated Zero Trust security and networking solution to protect and accelerate the performance of devices, applications, and entire networks to keep workforces secure and productive.

"When I sit with customers, they share that one of the most daunting aspects of Zero Trust security is simply where to begin. Making matters worse, every vendor has a different definition for Zero Trust, turning a critical approach to security into a misunderstood and overused term," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We believe Zero Trust must extend to the entire network, all the way from email to data centers, and accelerate user and endpoint connections, not slow people down. And we want to give every customer a step-by-step guide for what they can do today, this week, and this month to make themselves more secure regardless of what vendor they use."

Today, employees are highly mobile and critical applications have moved to the cloud – no longer residing inside an office protected by a secure perimeter. This fundamental shift in where and how people work has caused enterprises to rethink legacy tools like VPNs and hardware boxes and abandon the traditional castle-and-moat approach to security, looking towards Zero Trust. Cloudflare One unifies network security as-a-service built natively into one of the world’s largest networks, providing fast, reliable global connectivity; cloud-based security; and better visibility and control through a common dashboard and API. With Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform organizations can easily secure their applications and employees against the modern threat landscape without the complex integration costs or disrupting employee productivity like many legacy systems.

Cloudflare One provides a comprehensive Zero Trust SASE solution that is built natively into Cloudflare’s global network, spanning more than 270 cities in over 100 countries. This deeply integrated approach ensures a simple deployment in just a few clicks, lightning fast performance wherever users are, and robust security across endpoints, networks, and email, enabling organizations to:

Automatically protect users from phishing attacks: Email is one of the largest cyber attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session.

Email is one of the largest cyber attack vectors on the Internet, which makes integrated email security critical to any true Zero Trust network. By combining leading phishing protection from Cloudflare’s recent acquisition of Area 1 Security with Cloudflare’s cutting edge Browser Isolation, malicious links will automatically be quarantined in a remote browser session. Secure every connection with Zero Trust controls while accelerating users and services: Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening email, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing it down.

Whether users are connecting to internal resources, the Internet, or are simply opening email, Cloudflare’s global network allows Zero Trust filtering to be applied to everything, without slowing it down. Comprehensive controls for data in any location: Beyond just in-line scanning, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform provides controls in real-time with built in data loss prevention tools to scan for sensitive information or against data at-rest with an API-driven CASB.

Beyond just in-line scanning, Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform provides controls in real-time with built in data loss prevention tools to scan for sensitive information or against data at-rest with an API-driven CASB. Connect and secure data, devices, offices, cloud networks, and more without relying on hardware boxes: Cloudflare Magic WAN is now generally available, allowing businesses to speed up their network and add security at a fraction of the cost compared to legacy MPLS architecture.

Cloudflare One was announced in 2020 and has been helping to secure enterprises around the world, with the number of customers increasing 100% year over year and daily average traffic increasing by 6X over the same period. Global brands trust Cloudflare with their Zero Trust journey, including financial services company BlockFi; financial application provider Curve; online business catering platform ezCater; international airlines Japan Airlines; award-winning digital wealth manager Moneybox; transportation and logistics leader Werner Enterprises; and multi-disciplinary digital agency Panagora.

To learn more about Cloudflare One, please check out the resources below:

