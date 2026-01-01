Sign up

Cloudflare + CrowdStrike Endpoint Protection

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike have partnered to make it easy for organizations of all sizes to build Zero Trust policies based on CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score — a continuous real-time security posture assessment across all endpoints in an organization. This enables organizations to enforce conditional access and gateway policies based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks posed by compromised or malicious devices.

Partnership Overview

As these policies work across our entire Zero Trust platform, organizations can use them to build powerful rules invoking Browser Isolation, Tenant control, Anti-virus, or any part of their Cloudflare deployment.

  1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Cloudflare’s ZTNA solution secures applications with identity, device, and context-driven rules. Our integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform allows mutual customers to build conditional access policies that require a minimum ZTA score is met before a user is granted access.
  2. Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloudflare SWG protects users and data safe from threats on the Internet, with no backhauling required. Through our integration with CrowdStrike, organizations can leverage the device context offered by CrowdStrike’s ZTA score to influence various mitigation or protection measures.
Endpoint integration hero illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Ease of use - Tile
Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signals from CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) into application access policies with just a few clicks.

attacker icon
Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data (e.g. account credentials).

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within approximately 50 ms of about 95% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
crowdstrike logo

“In today’s work-from-anywhere business culture, the risk of compromise has substantially increased as employees and their devices are continuously surrounded by a hostile threat environment outside the office walls. Through our integration with Cloudflare, organizations can leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to accurately allow dynamic conditional access to applications, delivering end-to-end Zero Trust protection across endpoints, workloads, and applications to stop attacks in real-time.”

-Patrick McCormack
Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
crowdstrike logo

"The CrowdStrike Falcon platform secures customers through verified access controls, helping customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. By expanding our partnership with Cloudflare, we are making it easier for joint customers to strengthen their Zero Trust security posture across all endpoints and their entire corporate network."

-Michael Sentonas
Chief Technology Officer, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
ninjacat logo

"We turn to Cloudflare and CrowdStrike for industry-leading, comprehensive security – and they have delivered every time. Because of both companies’ ability to identify, investigate, and remediate threats – and how seamlessly they work together to allow us unparalleled reliability - we highly recommend this joint solution."

-Manager
IT/Security and Compliance

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
stax logo

“With Cloudflare and CrowdStrike working together, we know if a device on the network has malware. We can instantly cut a connection, secure our important systems, and remediate an affected machine. The Cloudflare integration with CrowdStrike strengthens our overall security posture.”

-Troy Ridgewell
Head of Security

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

New Device Security Partnerships for Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike in this blog post around our Endpoint Protection partners.

Learn More  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike partner to give CISOs secure control across devices, applications, and corporate networks

Learn how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike deepened our partnership to enable users to identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster through multiple new integrations.

Learn More  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Implementing device posture with CrowdStrike

Learn how to start using the integration with this quick guide.

Learn More  
Whitepaper Thumbnail - version 1

WHITEPAPER

Cloudflare and endpoint security providers

Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.

Download PDF  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

CrowdStrike Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with CrowdStrike and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF  
AI Audit - Resource card - Press - Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large... - Image

LINK

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike expand partnership to bring integrated Zero Trust security to devices, applications, and networks

Discover how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike joined forces to make it easier than ever for businesses to deploy seamless Zero Trust protection from the network to the device.

Learn More  