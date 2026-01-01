Sign up

As an incident response provider, CrowdStrike deals with active under attack situations day in, day out — helping customers mitigate the attack, and getting their web property and network back online. Many times, precious time is wasted in trying to figure out which security vendor to reach out to and how to get hold of the right team. Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike not only enables rapid referral of organizations under attack, but helps customers mitigate the risk to their business operations.

CrowdStrike Partner Integrations

Partnership overview

As cyberattacks increase in volume and severity, the number of businesses selecting cyber insurance has surged from 26% in 2016 to 47% in 2020. As a result, some insurance companies have had to raise premiums to cover their costs. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, cyber insurance premiums rose by more than 25%. Now rising costs and more stringent requirements from insurers have left some businesses without options, unable to access or afford policies. As a result, a new generation of insurance startups has arisen over the past five years to rethink how cyber risk is underwritten, infusing security expertise into the insurance product.

When a business is under attack every minute is important. Incident response companies work hard to get a network back online or restore traffic to a website after an attack. Cloudflare and CrowdStrike's partnership helps enable rapid referral of organizations under attack.

Partnership illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Web Application Firewall - Image
Improved security posture

In light of the rising frequency and severity of attacks (ransomware, DDoS), cyber risk partnerships are a vital tool to mitigate common threat vectors.

Reliability Timer - Icon Tile
Mitigate attacks quickly

Organizations under attack obtain rapid referral to incident response providers, who help actively investigate and mitigate attacks.

Security lock icon
Adopt security best practices

Encourage the most vulnerable businesses to adopt proper security standards to proactively address potential vulnerabilities.

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
crowdstrike logo

"The speed in which a company is able to identify, investigate and remediate a threat heavily determines how it will fare in the end. Our partnership with Cloudflare provides companies the ability to take action rapidly and contain exposure at the time of an attack, enabling them to get back on their feet and return to business as usual as quickly as possible."

-Thomas Etheridge
SVP, CrowdStrike Services

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

Announcing Cyber Risk Partnerships

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike in this announcement blog post around our Cyber Risk partners.

Read blog  
Thumbnail - Insight - Template 1 Lightbulb

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

CrowdStrike Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with CrowdStrike and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF  
AI Audit - Resource card - Press - Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large... - Image

LINK

Cloudflare Cyber Risk Press Release

Learn why Cloudflare announced partnerships with leading cyber insurers and incident response providers.

Learn More  