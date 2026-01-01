As cyberattacks increase in volume and severity, the number of businesses selecting cyber insurance has surged from 26% in 2016 to 47% in 2020. As a result, some insurance companies have had to raise premiums to cover their costs. In the second quarter of 2021 alone, cyber insurance premiums rose by more than 25%. Now rising costs and more stringent requirements from insurers have left some businesses without options, unable to access or afford policies. As a result, a new generation of insurance startups has arisen over the past five years to rethink how cyber risk is underwritten, infusing security expertise into the insurance product.

When a business is under attack every minute is important. Incident response companies work hard to get a network back online or restore traffic to a website after an attack. Cloudflare and CrowdStrike's partnership helps enable rapid referral of organizations under attack.