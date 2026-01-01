Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + CrowdStrike Endpoint Protection

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike have partnered to make it easy for organizations of all sizes to build Zero Trust policies based on CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score — a continuous real-time security posture assessment across all endpoints in an organization. This enables organizations to enforce conditional access and gateway policies based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks posed by compromised or malicious devices.

Contact us
Select your job level... *
C-Level
Director
Individual Contributor
Manager
Other
Student
VP
Select your job function... *
DevOps
Engineering
Executive
Finance/ Procurement
Infrastructure
IT
Network
Other
Press / Media
Product
Sales / Marketing
Security
Student
Select your country...
Afghanistan
Aland Islands
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antarctica
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bolivia, Plurinational State of
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Bouvet Island
Brazil
British Indian Ocean Territory
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Cape Verde
Cayman Islands
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Christmas Island
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Colombia
Comoros
Congo
Congo, the Democratic Republic of the
Cook Islands
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Guiana
French Polynesia
French Southern Territories
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Gibraltar
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Holy See (Vatican City State)
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jersey
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kiribati
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lao People's Democratic Republic
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao
Macedonia, the former Yugoslav Republic of
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Martinique
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Mexico
Moldova, Republic of
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norfolk Island
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Pitcairn
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Reunion
Romania
Russian Federation
Rwanda
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (French part)
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Samoa
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Africa
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
South Korea
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Svalbard and Jan Mayen
Swaziland
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Taiwan
Tajikistan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Turks and Caicos Islands
Tuvalu
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Viet Nam
Virgin Islands, British
Wallis and Futuna
Western Sahara
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

As these policies work across our entire Zero Trust platform, organizations can use them to build powerful rules invoking Browser Isolation, Tenant control, Anti-virus, or any part of their Cloudflare deployment.

  1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Cloudflare’s ZTNA solution secures applications with identity, device, and context-driven rules. Our integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform allows mutual customers to build conditional access policies that require a minimum ZTA score is met before a user is granted access.
  2. Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloudflare SWG protects users and data safe from threats on the Internet, with no backhauling required. Through our integration with CrowdStrike, organizations can leverage the device context offered by CrowdStrike’s ZTA score to influence various mitigation or protection measures.
Endpoint integration hero illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Ease of use - Tile
Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signals from CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) into application access policies with just a few clicks.

attacker icon
Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data (e.g. account credentials).

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within approximately 50 ms of about 95% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
crowdstrike logo

“In today’s work-from-anywhere business culture, the risk of compromise has substantially increased as employees and their devices are continuously surrounded by a hostile threat environment outside the office walls. Through our integration with Cloudflare, organizations can leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to accurately allow dynamic conditional access to applications, delivering end-to-end Zero Trust protection across endpoints, workloads, and applications to stop attacks in real-time.”

-Patrick McCormack
Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
crowdstrike logo

"The CrowdStrike Falcon platform secures customers through verified access controls, helping customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. By expanding our partnership with Cloudflare, we are making it easier for joint customers to strengthen their Zero Trust security posture across all endpoints and their entire corporate network."

-Michael Sentonas
Chief Technology Officer, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
ninjacat logo

"We turn to Cloudflare and CrowdStrike for industry-leading, comprehensive security – and they have delivered every time. Because of both companies’ ability to identify, investigate, and remediate threats – and how seamlessly they work together to allow us unparalleled reliability - we highly recommend this joint solution."

-Manager
IT/Security and Compliance

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
stax logo

“With Cloudflare and CrowdStrike working together, we know if a device on the network has malware. We can instantly cut a connection, secure our important systems, and remediate an affected machine. The Cloudflare integration with CrowdStrike strengthens our overall security posture.”

-Troy Ridgewell
Head of Security

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

New Device Security Partnerships for Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike in this blog post around our Endpoint Protection partners.

Learn More  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike partner to give CISOs secure control across devices, applications, and corporate networks

Learn how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike deepened our partnership to enable users to identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster through multiple new integrations.

Learn More  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Implementing device posture with CrowdStrike

Learn how to start using the integration with this quick guide.

Learn More  
Whitepaper Thumbnail - version 1

WHITEPAPER

Cloudflare and endpoint security providers

Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.

Download PDF  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

CrowdStrike Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with CrowdStrike and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF  
AI Audit - Resource card - Press - Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large... - Image

LINK

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike expand partnership to bring integrated Zero Trust security to devices, applications, and networks

Discover how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike joined forces to make it easier than ever for businesses to deploy seamless Zero Trust protection from the network to the device.

Learn More  