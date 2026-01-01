Sign up

PARTNERS

Cloudflare + CrowdStrike Endpoint Protection

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike have partnered to make it easy for organizations of all sizes to build Zero Trust policies based on CrowdStrike’s Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) score — a continuous real-time security posture assessment across all endpoints in an organization. This enables organizations to enforce conditional access and gateway policies based on device health and compliance checks to mitigate risks posed by compromised or malicious devices.

Contact us
Seleziona il tuo livello professionale... *
Altro
Contribuente individuale
Direttore
Dirigenti
Responsabile
Studente
Vicepresidente
Seleziona la tua funzione lavorativa... *
Altro
DevOps
Executive
Finanza/approvvigionamento
Infrastruttura
Ingegneria
IT
Prodotto
Rete
Sicurezza
Stampa/media
Studente
Vendite/Marketing
Seleziona il tuo paese...
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Andorra
Angola
Anguilla
Antartide
Antigua e Barbuda
Arabia Saudita
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrein
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belgio
Belize
Benin
Bermuda
Bhutan
Bielorussia
Bolivia, Stato Plurinazionale di
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius e Saba
Bosnia Erzegovina
Botswana
Brasile
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambogia
Camerun
Canada
Capo Verde
Ciad
Cile
Cina
Cipro
Colombia
Congo
Congo, Repubblica Democratica del
Corea del Nord
Corea del Sud
Costa d'Avorio
Costa Rica
Croazia
Cuba
Curaçao
Danimarca
Dominica
Ecuador
Egitto
El Salvador
Emirati Arabi Uniti
Eritrea
Estonia
Etiopia
Federazione Russa
Figi
Filippine
Finlandia
Francia
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Georgia del Sud e Isole Sandwich Meridionali
Germania
Ghana
Giamaica
Giappone
Gibilterra
Gibuti
Giordania
Grecia
Grenada
Groenlandia
Guadalupe
Guatemala
Guernsey
Guiana francese
Guinea
Guinea equatoriale
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Irlanda
Islanda
Isola Bouvet
Isola di Man
Isola di Natale
Isola Norfolk
Isole Aland
Isole Cayman
Isole Cocos (Keeling)
Isole Comore
Isole Cook
Isole Falkland (Malvinas)
Isole Faroe
Isole Heard e McDonald
Isole Solomon
Isole Turks e Caicos
Isole Vergini britanniche
Israele
Italia
Jersey
Kazakistan
Kenya
Kirghizistan
Kiribati
Kuwait
Lesotho
Lettonia
Libano
Liberia
Libia
Liechtenstein
Lituania
Lussemburgo
Macao
Macedonia, ex Repubblica jugoslava di
Madagascar
Malawi
Maldive
Malesia
Mali
Malta
Marocco
Martinica
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mayotte
Messico
Moldavia, Repubblica di
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Montserrat
Mozambico
Myanmar
Namibia
Nauru
Nepal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
Niue
Norvegia
Nuova Caledonia
Nuova Zelanda
Oman
Paesi Bassi
Pakistan
Palestina
Panama
Papua Nuova Guinea
Paraguay
Perù
Pitcairn
Polinesia francese
Polonia
Portogallo
Portorico
Qatar
Regno Unito
Repubblica Ceca
Repubblica Centrafricana
Repubblica Democratica Popolare del Laos
Repubblica Dominicana
Reunion
Romania
Ruanda
Sahara Occidentale
Saint Barthélemy
Saint Kitts e Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Martin (parte francese)
Saint Martin (parte olandese)
Saint Pierre e Miquelon
Saint Vincent e Grenadine
Samoa
San Marino
Sant'Elena, Ascensione e Tristan da Cunha
Santa Sede (Stato della Città del Vaticano)
Sao Tome e Principe
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Singapore
Siria
Slovacchia
Slovenia
Somalia
Spagna
Sri Lanka
Stati Uniti
Sud Africa
Sudan
Sudan del Sud
Suriname
Svalbard e Jan Mayen
Svezia
Svizzera
Swaziland
Tagikistan
Taiwan
Tanzania, Repubblica Unita di
Territori della Francia del Sud
Territorio britannico dell'Oceano Indiano
Thailandia
Timor-Est
Togo
Tokelau
Tonga
Trinidad e Tobago
Tunisia
Turchia
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Ucraina
Uganda
Ungheria
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela, Repubblica Bolivariana di
Vietnam
Wallis e Futuna
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe

 
In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Partnership Overview

As these policies work across our entire Zero Trust platform, organizations can use them to build powerful rules invoking Browser Isolation, Tenant control, Anti-virus, or any part of their Cloudflare deployment.

  1. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Cloudflare’s ZTNA solution secures applications with identity, device, and context-driven rules. Our integration with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform allows mutual customers to build conditional access policies that require a minimum ZTA score is met before a user is granted access.
  2. Secure Web Gateway (SWG): Cloudflare SWG protects users and data safe from threats on the Internet, with no backhauling required. Through our integration with CrowdStrike, organizations can leverage the device context offered by CrowdStrike’s ZTA score to influence various mitigation or protection measures.
Endpoint integration hero illustration

Benefits

Stop attacks, improve player experiences, and drive innovation

Ease of use - Tile
Enforce device-aware access policies

Ensure that only protected devices connect to your resources and add device posture signals from CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) into application access policies with just a few clicks.

attacker icon
Prevent lateral movement

Prevent infected or vulnerable devices from accessing sensitive data (e.g. account credentials).

Icon Tile Performance Cloud Speed
Decisions at machine speed

Cloudflare’s lightning-fast network brings enforcement decisions within approximately 50 ms of about 95% of the world’s Internet-connected population.

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
crowdstrike logo

“In today’s work-from-anywhere business culture, the risk of compromise has substantially increased as employees and their devices are continuously surrounded by a hostile threat environment outside the office walls. Through our integration with Cloudflare, organizations can leverage the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to accurately allow dynamic conditional access to applications, delivering end-to-end Zero Trust protection across endpoints, workloads, and applications to stop attacks in real-time.”

-Patrick McCormack
Senior Vice President, Cloud Engineering, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
crowdstrike logo

"The CrowdStrike Falcon platform secures customers through verified access controls, helping customers reduce their attack surface and simplify, empower and accelerate their Zero Trust journey. By expanding our partnership with Cloudflare, we are making it easier for joint customers to strengthen their Zero Trust security posture across all endpoints and their entire corporate network."

-Michael Sentonas
Chief Technology Officer, CrowdStrike

What our partners are saying

Man on laptop
ninjacat logo

"We turn to Cloudflare and CrowdStrike for industry-leading, comprehensive security – and they have delivered every time. Because of both companies’ ability to identify, investigate, and remediate threats – and how seamlessly they work together to allow us unparalleled reliability - we highly recommend this joint solution."

-Manager
IT/Security and Compliance

What our partners are saying

Gateway product - placeholder
stax logo

“With Cloudflare and CrowdStrike working together, we know if a device on the network has malware. We can instantly cut a connection, secure our important systems, and remediate an affected machine. The Cloudflare integration with CrowdStrike strengthens our overall security posture.”

-Troy Ridgewell
Head of Security

Resources

Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 1 - Lava lamp

BLOG

New Device Security Partnerships for Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with CrowdStrike in this blog post around our Endpoint Protection partners.

Learn More  
Thumbnail - Blog post - Template 4 - Browser

BLOG

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike partner to give CISOs secure control across devices, applications, and corporate networks

Learn how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike deepened our partnership to enable users to identify, investigate, and remediate threats faster through multiple new integrations.

Learn More  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Implementing device posture with CrowdStrike

Learn how to start using the integration with this quick guide.

Learn More  
Whitepaper Thumbnail - version 1

WHITEPAPER

Cloudflare and endpoint security providers

Learn how Cloudflare partners with leading endpoint protection providers to make Zero Trust security seamless for our customers.

Download PDF  
Insights - thumbnail 2

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

CrowdStrike Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with CrowdStrike and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF  
AI Audit - Resource card - Press - Cloudflare just changed how AI crawlers scrape the Internet-at-Large... - Image

LINK

Cloudflare and CrowdStrike expand partnership to bring integrated Zero Trust security to devices, applications, and networks

Discover how Cloudflare and CrowdStrike joined forces to make it easier than ever for businesses to deploy seamless Zero Trust protection from the network to the device.

Learn More  