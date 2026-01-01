Project Jengo
Founded in 2017 to fight back against patent trolls and level the playing field for innovative companies.
Sable Networks' Patents
Asserted against Cloudflare
|US Patent Number
|Title
|Earliest Potential Priority Date
|6,954,431
|Micro-flow management
|Apr. 19, 2000
|6,977,932
|System and method for network tunneling utilizing micro-flow state information
|Jan. 16, 2002
|7,012,919
|Micro-flow label switching
|Apr. 19, 2000
|8,243,593
|Mechanism for identifying and penalizing misbehaving flows in a network
|Dec. 22, 2004
Others
|US Patent Number
|Title
|Earliest Potential Priority Date
|6,854,117
|Parallel network processor array
|Oct. 31, 2000
|7,428,209
|Network failure recovery mechanism
|June 12, 2001
|7,630,358
|Mechanism for implementing multiple logical routers within a single physical router
|July 9, 2001
|8,085,775
|Identifying flows based on behavior characteristics and applying user-defined actions
|July 31, 2006
|8,817,790
|Identifying flows based on behavior characteristics and applying user-defined actions
|July 31, 2006
|9,774,501
|System and method for ensuring subscriber fairness using outlier detection
|May 14, 2012