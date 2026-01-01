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Project Jengo

Founded in 2017 to fight back against patent trolls and level the playing field for innovative companies.

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Sable Networks' Patents

Asserted against Cloudflare

US Patent Number Title Earliest Potential Priority Date
6,954,431 Micro-flow management Apr. 19, 2000
6,977,932 System and method for network tunneling utilizing micro-flow state information Jan. 16, 2002
7,012,919 Micro-flow label switching Apr. 19, 2000
8,243,593 Mechanism for identifying and penalizing misbehaving flows in a network Dec. 22, 2004

Others

US Patent Number Title Earliest Potential Priority Date
6,854,117 Parallel network processor array Oct. 31, 2000
7,428,209 Network failure recovery mechanism June 12, 2001
7,630,358 Mechanism for implementing multiple logical routers within a single physical router July 9, 2001
8,085,775 Identifying flows based on behavior characteristics and applying user-defined actions July 31, 2006
8,817,790 Identifying flows based on behavior characteristics and applying user-defined actions July 31, 2006
9,774,501 System and method for ensuring subscriber fairness using outlier detection May 14, 2012