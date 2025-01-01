Cloudflare for Federal Government

Advance and secure your mission in the era of efficiency and AI

Accomplish your goals with Cloudflare

Protect

Mitigate risk with advanced cyber security capabilities

  • Mature Zero Trust architectures
  • Stop disruptive cyber attacks
  • Achieve continuous compliance
Connect

Enhance digital service performance and resilience

  • Deliver trustworthy digital services
  • Integrate into existing ecosystems
  • Optimize networks and data centers
Accelerate

Modernize faster and boost operational efficiency

  • Innovate faster with the power of AI
  • Reduce costs and complexity
  • Eradicate legacy technologies
Global Network

Cloudflare’s unified global network is everywhere your users are

Spanning 335 cities in 125 countries and growing, Cloudflare is within 50ms of 95% of the world’s Internet-connected population

Speed and resilience

Cloudflare’s global network delivers the scale, performance, and availability that your mission deserves.

Composable capabilities

Our programmable architecture fits into your environment so you can benefit from Cloudflare without impeding your mission.

Intuitive interface

Cloudflare’s simplified management interface speeds deployment and administration, making your IT teams more efficient and effective.

FEDRAMP AUTHORIZED

Cloudflare is FedRAMP Moderate authorized and committed to FedRAMP High

FedRAMP Map Blue

Our innovative approach to authorization delivers all of our capabilities in every FedRAMP processing location.

Innovation everywhere

Our single-platform approach ensures every innovation is available in every data center, including our FedRAMP processing locations.

Continuous investment

We’re expanding our FedRAMP processing locations both within the U.S. and internationally to strengthen security and performance around the globe.

Agility always

We’re deploying tomorrow’s requirements today, like post-quantum cryptography, to secure your mission today —– and tomorrow.

TRUSTED INTERNET CONNECTIONS (TIC)

Imagine the power of global TIC running in an instant

By extending your TIC 3.0 capabilities around the world, Cloudflare’s global network dramatically improves security, performance, and efficiency

Erase your boundary

Shift from a single network boundary to a modern, secure distributed architecture with the power of Cloudflare’s global network.

Uncomplicate your complexity

Choose the security capabilities you need and snap into your existing TIC 3.0 architecture with confidence and speed.

Unlock your efficiency

Reduce costs by 50% or more when you adopt Cloudflare’s efficient and extensive set of cloud-based TIC 3.0 security capabilities.

IT’S EASY TO GET STARTED WITH CLOUDFLARE
Secure DNS

Gain a high-performance Domain Name System (DNS) service that defends against cyber attacks.

Web app protection

Block threats and zero-day exploits with an industry-leading web application firewall (WAF).

DDoS prevention

End the destructive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that impact availability and uptime.

Application services

Accelerate and scale web applications for world-class performance and reliability.

Network services

Connect users, offices, data centers, campuses, and apps with unparalleled efficiency.

Secure network access

Replace vulnerable VPNs with fast, reliable Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

