Who is AO.com AO is the largest online-only electricals retailer in the UK. Their company’s purpose is to relentlessly strive for better ways to ensure their customers are happy. AO started in 2000 with a bet between their founder John Roberts and his friend, JR was insistent that there was a better way for people to buy white goods online that was rooted in the best possible outcome for the consumer. The result of this wager has evolved to the present day as AO, which supports over 3,000 employees in three countries, selling a wide range of electrical items and boasting the world’s best recycling plant in Europe.

Expanding to new markets brings challenges In 2015, AO began their expansion into Germany and the Netherlands. While the logistical effort of delivering products in these new markets was a challenge, they also faced increased pressure to ensure that their website would perform optimally for customers in these regions. AO implemented a well known content delivery network (CDN) to improve site performance across all of their web domains, and to reduce their overall infrastructure costs.

オンボーディングプロセスとサポートは簡単明瞭であったものの、プロバイダーのエッジネットワークにより多くのトラフィックをルーティングし始めるようになると、予期しなかった新しい問題がいくつか生じるようになりました。

AOのサイトリライアビリティエンジニアであるAustin Davies氏は次のように語っています。「CDNには精通していなかったのと、どれくらいのトラフィックがプロバイダーのインフラストラクチャにオフロードされるか定かでありませんでした。そのため、予想外の高額料金を請求されることになりました。このソリューションへの投資収益率に疑問を抱くようになりました」また、この頃には障害が発生するようになり、問題のエスカレーションが適切にされない問題も発生しました。こうした出来事が引き金となり、AOは費用対効率と長期サポートがより優れた代替のソリューションを探し始めました。

When Cloudflare offers a better way AO considered many other offerings before deciding on Cloudflare. Cloudflare offered a technically innovative platform that included security features like DDoS protection by default, and was less expensive, with no overage charges for seasonal spikes in bandwidth.

How AO uses Cloudflare AO primarily uses Cloudflare to improve the performance of their web and mobile properties. Faster websites translate to happier customers, and this is core to their mission. Cloudflare exceeded their performance expectations compared to their previous provider “In almost all circumstances of our performance testing and monitoring, Cloudflare was much faster. I don’t think I can find a single measurement that we track where that wasn’t the case” said Davies. “Once we enabled Cloudflare with features such as Rocket Loader, we immediately saw a 1.7 second decrease in page load times across all of our sites.” AO uses New Relic to track their apdex scoring, and immediately saw a 10% increase in the number of satisfied requests.

Argo Smart Routingと階層型キャッシングもデプロイしたことにより、Cloudflareはトラフィックとリクエストを最も速く最も輻輳の少ないネットワークパス経由でユーザーにルーティングすることができるようになりました。階層型キャッシングは、Cloudflareのティア1データセンターを利用してリクエストされたコンテンツを配信することで、配信元サーバーに到達するリクエストの数を減らします。「Cloudflareと比較すると、以前利用していたプロバイダーは時代遅れのものに思えます。当社のインフラストラクチャに何の変更も加えずに、Argo Smart Routingや階層型キャッシングといった同等の機能を非常に簡単にデプロイすることができました」とDavies氏は説明します。

また、AOはCloudflare Workersが以前利用していたソリューションからの移行を容易にしてくれることも発見しました。「Cloudflare Workersを使用しなかったら、前のプロバイダーからCloudflareに切り替えるのが非常に困難だったと思います。そのプロバイダーのオブジェクトストレージソリューションを使用していたので、AWS S3に移動しようとした多くの画像ファイルにはS3では対応していないエンコードされた特定のシンボルが含まれていました」Workersは、S3に保存できるようにファイルを自動的に変換するシンプルなビジネスロジックを実行します。Workersを採用しなかったら、必要なS3形式でファイルを処理するためにWebサイトに大幅なコード変更を加える必要がありました。

Cloudflareは、契約したサービス以外についても、コストを削減できるようAOを手助けしました。AOは、Auto Minifyやロスレス圧縮といったCloudflareが提供するWeb最適化技術の多くをデプロイすることで、ファイルサイズを50%縮小することができました。

最後に、サイト全体で耐障害性に優れたアーキテクチャを構築するために、AOはAWS ALBに加えてCloudflareの負荷分散を使用しています。ALBはEC2インスタンスをサポートしますが、Cloudflareの負荷分散はAWSの障害発生時にAWSから併置プロバイダーへの即時フェイルオーバーを提供します。

Conclusion AO has been very pleased with the change to Cloudflare. The support teams have been very responsive, and have seen measurable improvements in speed and performance of all of their sites on Cloudflare. “We looked at many other solutions, but at the end of the day, Cloudflare was the only solution that met our technical requirements and delivered the best price performance value” explained Davies.