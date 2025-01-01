Biznet Gio relies on Cloudflare Magic Transit to protect their cloud infrastructure

PT Biznet Gio Nusantara is an IT services company based in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is focused on cloud solutions. They offer various cloud services such as Cloud Servers, Storage, Baremetal Servers, Hosting, and Licensing, playing a key role in Indonesia's technological development.

Biznet Gio puts a strong emphasis on security in order to provide reliable, secure, and efficient cloud services. Their commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance provides their clients with peace of mind.

Large DDoS attacks threaten customers' bottom line

Like all cloud service providers, Biznet Gio regularly faced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that flooded their servers and networks with junk traffic, disrupting their services. The slow performance and unplanned downtime that resulted from DDoS attacks had the potential to damage Biznet Gio's brand and cause revenue loss for their customers.

"Our customers trust us because they can count on our services to be secure and reliable," says Yusuf Hadiwinata Sutandar, Vice President of Operations and Services at Biznet Gio. "The impacts from DDoS attacks posed a threat to that trust."

Biznet Gio was using a combination of an in-house solution and various commercial tools to mitigate DDoS attacks, but this approach did not fit their needs. They needed a solution that would scale up to handle even the largest attacks without accidentally blocking legitimate network traffic along the way.

"Our protection system needed to be smart enough to analyze patterns and detect even sophisticated DDoS attacks. We needed to be able to do this without interrupting the normal operation of services to genuine users," says Sutandar.

"So we turned to Cloudflare."

Cloudflare Magic Transit stops DDoS attacks and keeps services online

After evaluating other commercial solutions, Biznet Gio onboarded Cloudflare Magic Transit to protect their network infrastructure from attacks. "Cloudflare met all the major requirements we had," says Sutandar. "We chose Cloudflare because of their comprehensive reporting and analytics via the dashboard, their high capacity for scrubbing DDoS traffic, and their predefined rules, which make it easier to stop the most common attacks."

The results were immediate. Magic Transit scrubbed malicious traffic without adding latency, and without impacting legitimate user traffic. "Implementing Cloudflare Magic Transit has significantly strengthened Biznet Gio's DDoS defenses, reinforcing our commitment to advanced security and building user trust," says Sutandar.

"Now we have peace of mind when it comes to DDoS attacks. And by stopping these attacks, Cloudflare is helping us to reduce our churn rate and minimize damage to our brand."

Blocking application layer attacks with the Cloudflare WAF

The expanding threat landscape of today's Internet prompted Biznet Gio to adopt the Cloudflare WAF as well.

"We build trust and maintain our reputation as a reliable cloud provider by implementing strong security measures and remaining vigilant. We use the WAF to safeguard against evolving cyber threats," says Sutandar.

The Cloudflare WAF uses threat intelligence from a global network that serves 71 million HTTP requests per second to block the latest online threats. The WAF offers both managed and custom rulesets to allow Biznet Gio to tailor their defenses to the threats they are facing.

Building for the future with Cloudflare

Biznet Gio has found their collaboration with Cloudflare to be extremely fruitful. They plan to expand their use of Cloudflare services in the future, turning to Cloudflare to improve their network performance.

The Cloudflare onboarding process and customer support teams have enhanced their experience as well. "We have had a thoroughly positive experience, starting from onboarding," says Sutandar. "Their business and technical teams have always been there for us. Cloudflare's customer success managers proactively suggest improvements to our Magic Transit and WAF implementations."