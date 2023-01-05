Cloudflare Advances Public Sector Security Worldwide; Initiates Top Federal Certifications, Including FedRAMP High

San Francisco, CA, February 5, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the intent to achieve FedRAMP High authorization for the United States and to complete an InfoSec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) PROTECTED assessment for Australia. This comes on the heels of achieving Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS) certification for Spain, demonstrating Cloudflare's commitment to meeting the most stringent security standards across key government and critical infrastructure sectors.

“Cloudflare is committed to protecting critical infrastructure and sensitive data across the United States public sector, including departments such as Homeland Security, Justice, Treasury, Health & Human Services, State, Interior, Energy, Commerce and more,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. “By pursuing security certifications across multiple countries, we’re making it easier for public sector organizations globally to modernize their security infrastructure. We designed our connectivity cloud to meet the highest levels of security and reliability, and these certifications demonstrate our long-term commitment to their vital missions.”

FedRAMP High (United States):

Cloudflare is currently deploying the required services and technology to be “In Process” for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High. A FedRAMP High authorization represents the highest level of security control for U.S. federal government cloud services, to protect the government’s most sensitive, unclassified data in cloud computing environments. FedRAMP High authorization enables federal agencies to adopt Cloudflare to protect their most sensitive unclassified data and organizations.

IRAP (Australia) and ENS (Spain):

In addition to FedRAMP High, Cloudflare is also progressing towards assessment for the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) in Australia, and has received certification from Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS), also known as the National Security Framework, in Spain, expanding its ability to serve government agencies in these key markets. These security assessments and certifications will verify that Cloudflare’s offerings meet strict Australian and Spanish security requirements respectively, enabling Cloudflare to protect critical infrastructure and public sector systems with highly sensitive data and services.

Growing Public Sector Impact:

Cloudflare currently provides security, performance, and reliability services through its global network to more than 40 United States Federal Government agencies. The company is committed to supporting critical government functions, including the nation's election infrastructure.

